College Softball's Biggest Questions ahead of Week 7

The seventh week of the collegiate college softball season brings us more conference-defining series across the Power Fours and Mid-Majors as the race to the postseason turns up a notch. A battle of elite pitching versus a high-level offense in Gainesville. Will Georgia hit Mississippi State’s terrific trio? Can a Big Ten team prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament?

Who comes out on top between Tennessee’s pitching staff and Florida’s lineup?

Top-ranked Tennessee and its pitching staff, which leads the nation with a .89 ERA, heads down to Gainesville to face No. 7 Florida and its offense that is averaging close to 10 runs per game, the fifth-best mark in the country. The Lady Vols have allowed five or more runs twice this season – both with Karlyn Pickens unavailable against LSU – while the Gators have scored fewer than five runs once. Something will have to give.

Last week, we saw Pickens return to the circle, and we can assume the two-time reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year will make at least one start with Sage Mardjetko and Erin Nuwer mixing in as well. While the three share similarities, they mix well with one another in different usage.

According to Synergy Softball, all three throw their dropball the most. Pickens sits at 46% with her riseball and fastball trailing behind, Nuwer is 57% drop to 28% rise, while Mardjetko has the most even split, 37% drop to 35% rise.

Pickens throws the hardest of them all, but is able to go up and down quite well with her speed, along with pairing it all with her changeup. Mardjetko throws around 64-68 MPH with her spin rate via TrackMan, around 1400-1700 with more velocity and movement on her riseball. Nuwer throws her dropball closer to 70 MPH, but that number drops close to 60 when she throws her riseball. Nuwer exceeds 2000 spin rate on her riseball, which is an astronomical number compared to the national average of around 1200-1300.

It’ll be interesting to see how pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith attacks the Gators’ lineup, which hits the dropball quite well as a team. According to Synergy Softball, the Gators have a .452 average with a .661 slugging percentage when hitting drops this season. Now, the caveat is that a dropball from Pickens, Mardjetko, and Nuwer is a bit different from the arms Florida has faced leading up to the series.

That being said, Jocelyn Erickson has always been one of the best dropball hitters in her ability to get the bat head in her sweet spot as a hitter. She’s batted .419 with eight doubles and 10 home runs against drops since she arrived at Florida. That includes hitting off of Texas’ Teagan Kavan, Florida State’s Ashtyn Danley, and the now graduated and professional Aliyah Binford. It also doesn’t help that Erickson is pacing toward her best year at the plate. Her 16 home runs this season are already a career-high.

BACK-TO-BACK HOMERUNS TO TIE IT 🤯



JOCEY AND TAYLOR GO YARD!#GoGators | 📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/0dZKfBhqoJ — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 7, 2025

Taylor Shumaker has a 1.253 OPS against drops in her career. The rest of Florida’s lineup has had decent averages against the dropball this season, but not nearly the power numbers the two aforementioned lefties have had.

The odds are Tennessee trusts what has gotten them to this point and uses a heavy drop plan, maybe forces hitters behind Shumaker and Erickson to beat them. How far Pickens can go is probably a major factor in the Lady Vols’ success, but it’ll be interesting to see how real the Florida offense is against the best staff in the nation this season.

Will Georgia’s offense perform against Mississippi State’s terrific transfer trio?

We just watched Mississippi State’s pitching staff go toe-to-toe with Tennessee’s, which makes sense as the Bulldogs’ 1.17 team ERA is second in the country behind the Lady Vols. It’ll be Georgia’s task to supplement its pitching staff with run support against the trio of Peja Goold, Alyssa Faircloth and Leila Ammon.

Mississippi State pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney is seemingly getting the best out of the three first-year Bulldogs. All three have outstanding whiff rates this season: Goold – 35%, Faircloth – 46% and Ammon – 38%. Goold and Ammon use a dropball as their primary pitch. Faircloth has thrown her changeup the most this season, and Goold and Ammon also have effective off-speed pitches.

Very few pitchers throw an off-speed pitch as much as Faircloth does, but when you have a 68% whiff rate, it’s hard to argue against it. Goold has a 49% whiff rate with her changup and Ammon sits at 42% when using hers.

The Mississippi State trio has allowed 10 home runs this season, six coming against Faircloth, who doesn’t use a dropball as much as the other two, which makes sense a little more as she’s more likely to give up the long ball. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs are keeping the ball in the yard and opposing batters off-balance.

Georgia’s offense ranks in the top 25 nationally for batting average (.359), doubles (51), and home runs (43) this season. The Bulldogs’ numbers also don’t take a massive drop off from facing dropballs and changeups this season. According to Synergy Sports, Georgia is batting .342 with 17 doubles and 14 home runs against changeups and dropballs this season, which are pretty good numbers.

What will be interesting is if Georgia can get to Faircloth. The Bulldogs’ offensive numbers do drop quite a bit in all aspects against left-handed pitchers, including the batting average being under .300. Although Georgia had mixed results against Arkansas’ Robyn Herron a few weeks ago, knocking her out early in the series opener but being shut out in the series finale. We’ll also see who gets the ball on Friday night between Goold and Faircloth. Either way, this series has real hosting implications for later down the line.

Can Purdue secure a signature win against Oregon?

After narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament last season, Purdue has put itself in a position to earn one of those at-large bids entering the thick of conference season. The Boilermakers enter the weekend on a program-best 14-game winning streak before hosting the Oregon Ducks. Even one win would be a boost to Purdue’s postseason resume.

Purdue has a strong offense, but it needs to show up against top competition. The Boilermakers put up zero runs in four games against Alabama and Georgia Tech. Now scoring against the Tide is one thing, but struggling against the Yellow Jackets is another.

Obviously, Purdue has to be better than that to win a game against Oregon. And as much as the eye test and playing well help, if Purdue had found a way to win a game at UCLA last season, when they made an impression on many fans, they probably would’ve made the tournament. The results truly matter in making the most of this opportunity.

How do they get it done? It won’t be an easy task against Lyndsey Grein and the rest of the Oregon staff. Purdue needs Moriah Polar to be a star. She enters the series batting .598 with 12 extra-base hits, but she, along with everyone else, struggled in those four shutouts earlier in the season. She doesn’t have to be the one driving in runs, but she needs to at least give her teammates chances or else it might be another uphill climb.

If it’s not Polar coming up with an extra-base hit, then it’ll need to be Anna Moore, Haley Painter or Bella Douglas. Moore, the freshman, has really come on lately and just had a great series against Ohio State. Painter, the Nevada transfer, is still trying to find her footing at Purdue. Douglas is another freshman who has established herself as a key piece of the offense lately. It feels as if one of those newcomers will need to come up big to lift Purdue’s postseason hopes.

What Else to Watch in College Softball in Week 7