Dakota Kennedy joins 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class

A Golden Ticket for a Gold Glover. On Monday, Arkansas outfielder Dakota Kennedy received an AUSL Golden Ticket following the Razorbacks’ game against Auburn. Kennedy is the sixth Golden Ticket, joining Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens, Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady, Arizona’s Sydney Stewart, and Texas stars Reese Atwood and Leighann Goode.

BIG night at Bogle 🐗



after securing the series sweep, Dakota Kennedy secured a Golden Ticket to be drafted to the pros 🎫 pic.twitter.com/q7T7G0mCwx — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) April 7, 2026

Kennedy, who is in her first season with the Razorbacks, spent the first three years of her career at Arizona. She is a tremendous defender, having won the 2024 NFCA/Rawlings Gold Glove. At the plate, she has all the tools from the left side. She’s on pace to hit a career-high home runs this season and has had double-digit longballs each season she’s been fully healthy – Kennedy dealt with a broken hand in 2025. Kennedy has also batted above .350 and held an on-base percentage over .450 with the ability to control the strike zone.

What team will Kennedy be drafted by? Find out on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.