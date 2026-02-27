Davis walk-off blast lifts No. 13 Oklahoma State over No. 7 Nebraska

No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Nebraska gave us a thriller to start the fourth weekend of the 2026 season. Rosie Davis ended the 11-inning marathon with a solo shot off Alexis Jensen to push the Cowgirls to a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Jordy Frahm and Ruby Meylan batted for most of the game in a pitchers’ duel. Frahm generated more swing and misses early, especially with her changeup, collecting nine Ks in seven innings of work. Meylan rolled mostly groundballs to start the game, but started to rack up the strikeouts herself. The Cowgirl ace finished the contest with nine strikeouts in 10 innings.

Nebraska manufactured a run in the fifth. Kacie Hoffmann led off with an infield single. Pinch runner Katelyn Caneda moved over to third base following a sacrifice fly and a bunt. Lauren Camenzind bounced a single up the middle for the game’s first run.

Oklahoma State struggled to put a runner into scoring position after early threats in the first two innings. Although down one run, it only took one swing, and it appeared the Cowgirls had got it in the sixth. Aubrey Jones smoked a 0-2 pitch from Frahm, but Hannah Coor met it at the wall and robbed the potential game-tying homer.

Down to their last out, Oklahoma State found a baserunner with a Tia Warsop infield single. The speedster was able to take second base after Frahm dropped the ball on a pitch to Audrey Schneidmiller. The Cowgirls catcher singled to right field to tie the game. Oklahoma State nearly scored the winning run on a similar hit by Jones to right, but Hoffmann threw out pinch runner Kaya Booker at the plate to send the game to extras.

The two teams play again on Saturday and Sunday in Stillwater.

Other Notable College Softball Scores from Thursday

No. 5 Arkansas 10, Omaha 2

No. 18 Texas A&M 8, Houston 1

No. 6 Florida 8, Cal 0

Auburn 8, Troy 7

Cal State Fullerton 3, BYU 2

McNeese 11, Iowa 4

