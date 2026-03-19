DI Softball Oversight Committee Supports Change to Transfer Portal Window
The NCAA Division I Softball Oversight Committee has voted to support a proposal that would move the softball transfer portal window, according to an announcement from the NFCA. Pending final cabinet approval, the change would go into effect immediately.
Under the current structure, the transfer portal opens May 26, 2026, immediately following NCAA Tournament selections, creating significant challenges for teams still competing in the postseason while also managing recruiting, visits, and roster decisions. The current window closes June 24, 2026.
The proposed change would shift the portal window to open after the Women’s College World Series, allowing programs to focus fully on postseason play before navigating transfer movement.
If approved, the 2026 transfer portal window would open June 8 and close June 22, remaining open for 15 days.
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According to the NFCA, the proposal received overwhelming support across Division I, with over 85% of head coaches in favor and 93% participation in the vote.
The adjustment is viewed as a major step toward improving competitive fairness and reducing postseason roster management conflicts for programs still playing in June.
More updates will follow once final approval is confirmed.