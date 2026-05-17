Final 2026 Mid-Major Power Rankings
After the regional round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Mid-Major softball teams’ seasons have come to an end. We put together our final power rankings for the Mid-Major squads based on their overall season and postseason success.
1. GCU — 54-10
Second in Lincoln Regional – Mountain West Regular Season & Tournament Champs
2. USF — 44-17
Second in Lincoln Regional – American Regular Season & Tournament Champs
3. Saint Mary’s —
Second in Eugene Regional – WCC Regular Season
4. Belmont — 41-13
Third in Tuscaloosa Regional – Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season & Tournament Champs
5. Cal State Fullerton — 41-15
Third in Los Angeles Regional – Big West Regular Season & Tournament Champs
6. Texas State — 39-22
Third in Gainesville Regional
7. Stetson — 37-22
Third in Tallahassee Regional – ASUN Regular Season & Tournament Champs
8. UNC Greensboro — 43-19
Third in Athens Regional – Southern Conference Regular Season & Tournament Champs
9. Jax State — 45-16
Fourth in Tallahassee Regional – Conference USA Regular Season & Tournament Champs
10. Southeastern — 46-16
Fourth in Tuscaloosa Regional – Southland Regular Season Champs
The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings
- Boston U — 47-15
- Marshall — 38-19
- Cal Baptist — 43-19
- USC Upstate — 39-22
- Wichita State — 35-17
- Omaha — 37-12
- ULM — 38-20
- Nevada — 39-20
- South Dakota — 21-36-1
- Akron — 35-25
- South Alabama — 32-27
- Idaho State — 37-20
- ECU — 34-25
- Central Arkansas — 36-20-1
- Lamar — 34-24