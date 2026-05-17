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Final 2026 Mid-Major Power Rankings

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon6 hours agoBradyVernon

After the regional round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Mid-Major softball teams’ seasons have come to an end. We put together our final power rankings for the Mid-Major squads based on their overall season and postseason success.

1. GCU — 54-10

Second in Lincoln Regional – Mountain West Regular Season & Tournament Champs

2. USF — 44-17

Second in Lincoln Regional – American Regular Season & Tournament Champs

3. Saint Mary’s —

Second in Eugene Regional – WCC Regular Season

4. Belmont — 41-13

Third in Tuscaloosa Regional – Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season & Tournament Champs

5. Cal State Fullerton — 41-15

Third in Los Angeles Regional – Big West Regular Season & Tournament Champs

6. Texas State — 39-22

Third in Gainesville Regional

7. Stetson — 37-22

Third in Tallahassee Regional – ASUN Regular Season & Tournament Champs

8. UNC Greensboro — 43-19

Third in Athens Regional – Southern Conference Regular Season & Tournament Champs

9. Jax State — 45-16

Fourth in Tallahassee Regional – Conference USA Regular Season & Tournament Champs

10. Southeastern — 46-16

Fourth in Tuscaloosa Regional – Southland Regular Season Champs

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings

  1. Boston U — 47-15
  2. Marshall — 38-19
  3. Cal Baptist — 43-19
  4. USC Upstate — 39-22
  5. Wichita State — 35-17
  6. Omaha — 37-12
  7. ULM — 38-20
  8. Nevada — 39-20
  9. South Dakota — 21-36-1
  10. Akron — 35-25
  11. South Alabama — 32-27
  12. Idaho State — 37-20
  13. ECU — 34-25
  14. Central Arkansas — 36-20-1
  15. Lamar — 34-24

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