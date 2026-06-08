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Final 2026 Softball America Top 25 Rankings

by: Softball America Staff54 minutes ago

The Texas Longhorns came out on top once again, taking back their spot as the No. 1 in the final Softball America Top 25 Rankings. The rest of the Women’s College World Series field is among the Top 10, with Florida and Oklahoma rounding out the group.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordLast Ranking
1Texas53-128
2Texas Tech61-103
3Alabama56-94
4Tennessee49-126
5Nebraska52-82
6UCLA53-1010
7Arkansas47-135
8Mississippi State43-2119
9Florida52-1212
10Oklahoma52-101
11Arizona State45-18NR
12Georgia41-2014
13Duke43-1711
14Oklahoma State41-1713
15UCF41-19-121
16LSU40-1917
17Florida State52-107
18Texas A&M38-1916
19Oregon41-149
20Virginia Tech48-1218
21Stanford39-1515
22Arizona37-1824
23Grand Canyon54-10NR
24Virginia40-15NR
25Indiana43-1625

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