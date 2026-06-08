Final 2026 Softball America Top 25 Rankings

The Texas Longhorns came out on top once again, taking back their spot as the No. 1 in the final Softball America Top 25 Rankings. The rest of the Women’s College World Series field is among the Top 10, with Florida and Oklahoma rounding out the group.

Rank School Overall Record Last Ranking 1 Texas 53-12 8 2 Texas Tech 61-10 3 3 Alabama 56-9 4 4 Tennessee 49-12 6 5 Nebraska 52-8 2 6 UCLA 53-10 10 7 Arkansas 47-13 5 8 Mississippi State 43-21 19 9 Florida 52-12 12 10 Oklahoma 52-10 1 11 Arizona State 45-18 NR 12 Georgia 41-20 14 13 Duke 43-17 11 14 Oklahoma State 41-17 13 15 UCF 41-19-1 21 16 LSU 40-19 17 17 Florida State 52-10 7 18 Texas A&M 38-19 16 19 Oregon 41-14 9 20 Virginia Tech 48-12 18 21 Stanford 39-15 15 22 Arizona 37-18 24 23 Grand Canyon 54-10 NR 24 Virginia 40-15 NR 25 Indiana 43-16 25