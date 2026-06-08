Final 2026 Softball America Top 25 Rankings
The Texas Longhorns came out on top once again, taking back their spot as the No. 1 in the final Softball America Top 25 Rankings. The rest of the Women’s College World Series field is among the Top 10, with Florida and Oklahoma rounding out the group.
The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Last Ranking
|1
|Texas
|53-12
|8
|2
|Texas Tech
|61-10
|3
|3
|Alabama
|56-9
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|49-12
|6
|5
|Nebraska
|52-8
|2
|6
|UCLA
|53-10
|10
|7
|Arkansas
|47-13
|5
|8
|Mississippi State
|43-21
|19
|9
|Florida
|52-12
|12
|10
|Oklahoma
|52-10
|1
|11
|Arizona State
|45-18
|NR
|12
|Georgia
|41-20
|14
|13
|Duke
|43-17
|11
|14
|Oklahoma State
|41-17
|13
|15
|UCF
|41-19-1
|21
|16
|LSU
|40-19
|17
|17
|Florida State
|52-10
|7
|18
|Texas A&M
|38-19
|16
|19
|Oregon
|41-14
|9
|20
|Virginia Tech
|48-12
|18
|21
|Stanford
|39-15
|15
|22
|Arizona
|37-18
|24
|23
|Grand Canyon
|54-10
|NR
|24
|Virginia
|40-15
|NR
|25
|Indiana
|43-16
|25