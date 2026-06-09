Florida's Caroline Stanton named 2025-26 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Award

Caroline Stanton spent the spring with the Florida Gators, but her time with Buford High School last fall and her performance in the 2025 WBSC U-18 World Cup Finals with Team USA haven’t gone unnoticed.

On Tuesday, Olympic medalist and former Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Cat Osterman, who also coached Stanton in travel ball, surprised Stanton back home in Georgia at Buford High School

Osterman and Stanton, with the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award (Photo courtesy of Gatorade)

Stanton, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in Softball America’s 2026 rankings before she reclassified before this past season. In the fall, Stanton lead Buford to a Georgia state championship with a perfect 36-0. She had a 14-0 record with a 0.35 ERA over 81 innings. Stanton also batted .329 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs.

She went 3-0 in the circle, throwing 17.0 innings with 10 strikeouts and two earned runs allowed for a 0.82 ERA for Team USA on her way to a Gold Medal.

Stanton enrolled in Florida this spring and redshirted. She’ll be a big piece of the Gators’ pitching staff behind Keagan Rothrock in 2027.