Florida’s Cahalan, Erickson receive Golden Tickets

A pair of senior Gators, Jocelyn Erickson and Kenleigh Cahalan, received golden tickets on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. Erickson, the reigning Rawlings Gold Glove catcher, is hitting .450 with 63 hits, 19 home runs, 67 RBI, a .566 on-base percentage, and a .964 slugging percentage while pairing elite power with advanced strike-zone control (34 walks to just 13 strikeouts).



Cahalan has been a steady presence in the infield, making a seamless move to shortstop during her senior season and committing just four errors in 80 chances. At the plate, she has added another dimension to her game with a power surge in 2026, launching 15 home runs for the Gators.

2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients

Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens

Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady

Arizona’s Sydney Stewart

Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown

Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy

Texas’ Reese Atwood

Texas’ Leighann Goode

Belmont’s Maya Johnson

See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.