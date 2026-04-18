Florida’s Cahalan, Erickson receive Golden Tickets
A pair of senior Gators, Jocelyn Erickson and Kenleigh Cahalan, received golden tickets on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. Erickson, the reigning Rawlings Gold Glove catcher, is hitting .450 with 63 hits, 19 home runs, 67 RBI, a .566 on-base percentage, and a .964 slugging percentage while pairing elite power with advanced strike-zone control (34 walks to just 13 strikeouts).
Cahalan has been a steady presence in the infield, making a seamless move to shortstop during her senior season and committing just four errors in 80 chances. At the plate, she has added another dimension to her game with a power surge in 2026, launching 15 home runs for the Gators.
2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients
- Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens
- Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady
- Arizona’s Sydney Stewart
- Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown
- Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy
- Texas’ Reese Atwood
- Texas’ Leighann Goode
- Belmont’s Maya Johnson
See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.