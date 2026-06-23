Former Arkansas shortstop Atalyia Rijo commits to Texas A&M

Atalyia Rijo is staying in the SEC. The former Arkansas shortstop will be joining Texas A&M for her final collegiate season, the school announced on Tuesday.

Welcome to Aggieland, Atalyia Rijo 🫧 pic.twitter.com/LOlgAOZL6Z — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) June 23, 2026

Rijo started 177 games the past four seasons with the Razorbacks, having been a full-time starter since her freshman season. She did miss most of the 2024 season due to injury, thus why she entered the portal as a graduate student.

The New York native is an excellent defender, but she’s improved at the plate every season. This past season she slashed .342/.462/.575, hitting 13 doubles and seven home runs, driving in 42 runs.

Rijo will likely play in the middle field with KK Dement, which position is more of a mystery. Dement started at second base as a freshman before moving to shortstop last season following the addition Tallen Edwards.