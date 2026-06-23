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Former Arkansas shortstop Atalyia Rijo commits to Texas A&M

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PM
Brady Vernon@BradyVernon
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COLLEGE STATION, TX - 20260619 - Texas A&amp;M Aggies Softball Recruiting
Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Atalyia Rijo is staying in the SEC. The former Arkansas shortstop will be joining Texas A&M for her final collegiate season, the school announced on Tuesday.

Rijo started 177 games the past four seasons with the Razorbacks, having been a full-time starter since her freshman season. She did miss most of the 2024 season due to injury, thus why she entered the portal as a graduate student.

The New York native is an excellent defender, but she’s improved at the plate every season. This past season she slashed .342/.462/.575, hitting 13 doubles and seven home runs, driving in 42 runs.

Rijo will likely play in the middle field with KK Dement, which position is more of a mystery. Dement started at second base as a freshman before moving to shortstop last season following the addition Tallen Edwards.

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