Former Florida State star Isa Torres joins Texas

The best player in the softball transfer portal is officially off the market. Isa Torres committed to Texas on Tuesday.

Torres, the 2026 Softball America Defender of the Year, is a multi-time All-American having started 175 games for Florida State the past three years. Torres got better every season, but took her game to the next level this year, earning ACC Player of the Year. Torres batted .530 with a career high 21 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The Longhorns will now head into 2027 as two-time defending national champions, and with three of Softball America’s Top 10 players from our Top 100 list, released earlier this week.