Former four-star outfielder Addie DeLong commits to Ohio State

Another top talent is joining the Ohio State offense. Former Florida State outfielder Addie DeLong signed with the Buckeyes, the school announced on Tuesday.

DeLong spent the past two seasons at Florida State. She appeared in 55 games as a freshman with a .333 batting average, but only made one appearance this past season. DeLong was the 25th overall recruit in the 2024 class. She was the third-ranked outfielder. DeLong returns to Ohio after attending Mechanicsburg High School.

Ohio State head coach Kirin Kumar has shown the ability to spark production from highly talented players who hadn’t produced at their previous stops. The Buckeyes will need an outfielder to replace Skylar Limon’s production following her graduation.