Former four-star pitcher Kailey Plumlee joins Alabama pitching staff

The Tide has added to their already stacked bullpen. Kailey Plumlee, a former four-star recruit, announced her commitment to Alabama on Wednesday. Plumlee was the 14th-ranked transfer coming into the day.

Plumlee spent this last season at Tennessee, but redshirted behind the Lady Vols’ stacked pitching staff. Plumlee was the 23rd overall recruit and 9th-ranked pitcher in the 2025 class according to Softball America after a great career with the Fury Platinum organization and earned 2024 Tennessee Softball Gatorade Player of the Year honors during her time at Gordonsville.

She’ll join Jocelyn Briski, Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi for the 2027 season as Alabama doesn’t have a pitcher in its 2026 signing class. Plumlee gives the Tide an option from the left side.