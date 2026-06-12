Former Iowa State catcher Karlee Ford commits to Alabama

Patrick Murphy sure knows how to find them from Iowa. After adding Alexis Pupillo from UNI and Jena Young from Iowa, the past two seasons, the Tide will be welcoming an Iowa State transfer in 2027. Karlee Ford announced her commitment to Alabama on Friday.

Ford, a rising junior, was a part-time starter as a freshman before taking on full-time catching duties this past season in Ames. She hit .345 with 14 doubles and 10 home runs while driving in 49 RBIs. Ford’s additions help fill the void left by Marlie Giles’s graduation. Alabama does have five-star catcher Torynn Slaughter coming in this fall, but this takes pressure off the freshman from potentially needing to be behind the plate every day.

This is Alabama’s second transfer addition, joining Kailey Plumlee, as the Tide reloads for a possible national championship run in 2027.