Former Kentucky pitcher Hailey Nutter commits to UCF

Fresh off a Super Regional appearance, UCF and Cindy Ball-Malone are adding to their bullpen. Former Kentucky right-handed pitcher Hailey Nutter committed to the Knights on Wednesday.

Nutter heads to Orlando after one season with the Wildcats. She threw 65.1 innings with a 4.50 ERA but had strong moments throughout her freshman year. Nutter won’t be expected to be the ace or even technically be a true second-lead arm. UCF returns Isabella Vega, who led the Knights with 152 innings, Ava Stuewe, Tori Payne and Hildie Dempsey, who is returning from injury.

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