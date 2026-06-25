Former LSU slugger Tori Edwards set to join Florida

Florida just got a big boost to its lineup. Former SEC Freshman of the Year Tori Edwards signed with the Gators on Friday.

Edwards, who missed her true freshman season due to injury, became a star quickly in 2025. She hit .383 with 14 doubles, 18 home runs and 73 RBIs to claim the SEC Freshman of the Year award. Her numbers dipped a bit this past season, batting .284 with six doubles and 12 homers. She’s searching for a fresh start with Tim Walton, who will likely be the power production they need to fill the loss of All-American Jocelyn Erickson. Edwards will probably rotate playing first base and designated player, along with Ava Brown.

The Gators also added former Duke catcher Kairi Rodriguez as well this offseason.