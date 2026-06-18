Former Notre Dame outfielder Mickey Winchell commits to LSU

LSU potentially has its center fielder for the 2027 season. Former Notre Dame outfielder Mickey Winchell committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.

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Winchell started all 53 games in center field this past season for the Irish. She hit .335 and led the team with 59 hits, four doubles, two triples and a homer. She started all four years, dating back to 2023 when she earned ACC All-Freshman honors. She got off to a hot start in 2025 before her season was cut short by injury. Winchell can play all three outfield positions, but could likley be the successor to the graduated Jalia Lassiter.

