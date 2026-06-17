Former Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Picking set to join Texas Tech

Kasidi Pickering is heading back to the Lone Star State to join Texas Tech. Pickering, who hasn’t formally announced her commitment, has signed with the Red Raiders, multiple sources have confirmed.

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Pickering, a rising senior, had a great three-year stretch with the Sooners. She compiled 35 doubles and 50 home runs in three seasons. Pickering, despite setting career highs in home runs (20) and RBI (61), went through a slump in the second half of the season. Pickering will likely take on a corner outfield spot or the designated player role, but there’s a chance she’s an option at first base.