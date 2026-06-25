Former Oklahoma slugger Tia Milloy to join Arizona State

Arizona State has another talented bat. Former Oklahoma outfielder Tia Milloy has committed to join the Sun Devils for the 2027 season.

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Milloy, the younger sister of former collegiate stars Kiki and Amirah, played two seasons for the Sooners before entering the portal. She holds a .295 career batting average with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 88 at-bats. The former four-star recruit from the 2024 class can play either in the infield or outfield. The Sun Devils will use her for what’s best for them as they revamp their Super Regional roster that lost a lot of pieces.

Milloy is the seventh Arizona State transfer commit, joining pitchers Anneca Anderson, Ava Bradshaw, Cam Harrison, Cam Magee and outfielders Makayla Garcia and Dakotta Potter.