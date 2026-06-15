Former South Carolina infielder Karley Shelton transferring to Tennessee

Karley Shelton is staying in the SEC. The former South Carolina infielder announced her commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

Shelton started 155 games over three seasons with the Gamecocks. As an early enrollee, she played quite a bit as a freshman and took a big jump at the plate the past two seasons. She batted .344 with 34 doubles, 11 homers and 81 RBIs during that stretch.

Shelton has developed into one of the best defenders at second base. Tennessee will likely shift its infield around again to allow Shelton to take on her natural spot. Emma Clarke moving back to a corner spot, whether that is first or third base, makes a lot of sense.