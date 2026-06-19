Former Tennessee infielder Ella Dodge commits to Florida State

Florida State has added its second premier bat of the portal. Former Tennessee infielder Ella Dodge will join the Seminoles, she announced on Friday.

Transfer Portal Rankings

Transfer Portal Discussion Board

Dodge, a Florida native, returns closer to home after three seasons at Tennessee. Dodge redshirted her true freshman year after enrolling early. She has been a staple of the Lady Vol offense the past two seasons. Dodge has a .262 career batting average with 20 doubles and 18 home runs. She’s had a knack for clutch hits in her career. Dodge has played mainly second and third base and will be part of the reshuffling at those positions for Florida State.

She joins fellow Florida State transfer and reigning ASUN Player of the Year Nicole Edmiaston, as the Noles try to replace the offensive production of Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum.