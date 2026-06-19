Skip to main content
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Softball America
+
One subscription: The best coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Softball America

Former Tennessee infielder Ella Dodge commits to Florida State

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PM
Brady Vernon@BradyVernon
6h0members liked this
Screenshot 2026-06-19 at 5.32.52 AM

Florida State has added its second premier bat of the portal. Former Tennessee infielder Ella Dodge will join the Seminoles, she announced on Friday.

Transfer Portal Rankings
Transfer Portal Discussion Board

Dodge, a Florida native, returns closer to home after three seasons at Tennessee. Dodge redshirted her true freshman year after enrolling early. She has been a staple of the Lady Vol offense the past two seasons. Dodge has a .262 career batting average with 20 doubles and 18 home runs. She’s had a knack for clutch hits in her career. Dodge has played mainly second and third base and will be part of the reshuffling at those positions for Florida State.

She joins fellow Florida State transfer and reigning ASUN Player of the Year Nicole Edmiaston, as the Noles try to replace the offensive production of Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Softball America

More Softball America News