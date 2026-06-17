Former Texas pitcher Cambria Salmon commits to UCLA

UCLA has added its second transfer portal arm. After landing a commitment from former Arizona State pitcher Meika Lauppe, Cambria Salmon will join the Bruins in 2027 as well.

Salmon spent the previous two seasons at Texas. She will return home to California and have plenty of innings she didn’t get in Texas. Salmon, who has started at the Women’s College World Series, has a 2.34 career ERA over 100-plus innings. Salmon was a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, coming out of Athletics Mercado system and Beaumont High School.

The Bruins are slated to return Natalie Cable, Brynee Nally, and Sydney Somerndike, all of whom posted ERAs above 5.50 in 2026. The Bruins also have freshman Josephine Marsh coming in. Lauppe and Salmon are much-needed experience to support what should be another great offense.