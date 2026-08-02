Four-star outfielder AJ Lincoln joins Georgia Tech's 2027 class

Iowa Premier standout AJ Lincoln has found her next home. Lincoln announced her commitment to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Lincoln was previously pledged to Utah, but was a casualty of the new 5-for-5 rule as the Utes trimmed down what was a large recruiting class.

Lincoln joins Georgia Tech’s class of middle infielders Ella Grace Kramer and Blakely Bowman, along with outfielder Savannah Coln, corner infielder Nia Melendez and pitcher Peyton Robinson.



After a rough loss earlier today, @IowaPremierFP 18U Dickel lives to see another day with the win over the Breakers Labs 14-3 and I hit the grand slam to end it.

Next up Bev. Bandits 10:15am F6 HBSC@ExtraInningSB @MandiBaldufnsr @LineDsoftball @SoftbalAmerica @D1Softball pic.twitter.com/BsIvO1XoIH — AJ LINCOLN (@AJLINCOLN23) July 23, 2026

I felt like Georgia Tech was the right pick for me because it had everything that I was looking for not only academically, but also on the field,” Lincoln told Softball America. “Everyone there was super welcoming including the players and I felt like I connected well with (Head) Coach (Aileen) Morales and (Assistant) Coach (Megan) Hill that it made it an easy decision for me!”

Lincoln swings it from the left side with good power and contact balance. Georgia Tech’s development of hitters in recent years has been their trademark for its success; Lincoln fits the mold of their offense. Lincoln can play in the middle infield, but projects more as an outfielder. She had also visited UCF and Illinois, along with Utah, during her early recruitment.

