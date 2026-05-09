Francik leads FSU to ACC Championship over VT

Florida State’s dominance over the ACC continued Saturday, adding a tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Virginia Tech.

Jazzy Francik was the star for the Noles, collecting nearly every out. The Hokies put pressure on the sophomore early. An uncharacteristic error from Isa Torres led to the first run of the game, but Francik limited the damage.

Francik settled in after that. She didn’t allow another hit until fourth inning, which was erased by a double play.

Francik was lifted for Ashtyn Danley in the fifth, however, she re-entered in the sixth when Danley ran into trouble.

Kylie Aldridge nearly hit a three-run homer to give Virginia Tech a late lead as it sailed foul. Aldridge walked to load the bases, but Rachel Castine lined out to Torres to strand the bases loaded.

Francik had a clean seventh inning to close it out. She went six innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts.

The Noles offense has its own struggles against Virginia Tech’s Emma Mazzone and Avery Layton, only mustering three hits. Although Kennedy Harp made hers count. Harp doubled in Bella Ruggiero, who led the second inning off with a walk, to tie the game. Harp then scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

Virginia Tech will likely find itself as a two-seed in the 17-20 bucket traveling to one of the 13-16 seeds. Florida State is locked into a hosting spot, how high will be the question? Can they sneak into a Top Eight seed? We will find out on Sunday.