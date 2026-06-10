Georgia adds FAU transfer outfielder Kylie Hammonds
Georgia needed to replenish its outfield following the graduations of Jaydyn Goodwin, Sarah Gordon and Natalie Ray. Insert Kylie Hammonds from FAU. Hammonds joins the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer after four years with the Owls.
After a solid redshirt freshman campaign in 2024, she brought it up a notch the past two seasons, batting over .370 in 2025 and 2026. The two-time American First Team All-Conference honoree hit a career-high 9 home runs this past season. She has 40 extra-base hits in the past two years.
The left-handed hitting center fielder primarily led off for the Owls as well, potentially filling that hole for Georgia as well. Hammonds was the 10th-ranked transfer on the market coming into the day.