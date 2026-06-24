Good Morning Softball America: Alliance All-Star Game Rosters

On Monday, June 29, Tara Henry and Gray Robertson will unveil the rosters for the Alliance All-Star Game. The 40 Alliance All Stars will be broken into two teams: American and National for the Sixth Annual Alliance All-Star Game presented by on July 19 in Kokomo, Indiana, airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 Alliance All Stars

2026 Softball America Top 150 Rankings

Abreya Perry (OF) | Aces Fastpitch Ryan Taylor | Texas A&M University

(OF) | Aces Fastpitch Ryan Taylor | Texas A&M University Alexi Thigpen (OF) | Slugger 18U – Huecker/Norwood | Mississippi State University

(OF) | Slugger 18U – Huecker/Norwood | Mississippi State University Aliyah Garcia (INF) | Firecrackers Select Rico/Brashear 18u | Oklahoma State University

(INF) | Firecrackers Select Rico/Brashear 18u | Oklahoma State University Alyssa Torres (C) | Corona Angels Tyson Gold 18u | Arizona State University

(C) | Corona Angels Tyson Gold 18u | Arizona State University Anabela Abdullah (INF) | Bombers Gold 18u- Smith | University of Texas

(INF) | Bombers Gold 18u- Smith | University of Texas Annie Newman (IF) | Sluggers Huecker-Norwood | University of Kentucky

(IF) | Sluggers Huecker-Norwood | University of Kentucky Aubrey Portie (OF) | Aces Fastpitch 18u | University of Texas

(OF) | Aces Fastpitch 18u | University of Texas Avery Tucker (OF) | Texas Bombers Gold 18u | Ole Miss

(OF) | Texas Bombers Gold 18u | Ole Miss Bria Bosiljevac (IF) | Unity Torres Slezak | Indiana University

(IF) | Unity Torres Slezak | Indiana University Brooklyn Gidley (IF) | Texas Bombers Gold 18u – Smith | University of Florida

(IF) | Texas Bombers Gold 18u – Smith | University of Florida Brooklyn Paratore (C) | Firecrackers Select Leles 18u | University of Washington

(C) | Firecrackers Select Leles 18u | University of Washington Ella Kate Smith (P) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | University of Oklahoma

(P) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | University of Oklahoma Emmaline Humphreys (P) | CO Batbusters National 18u Smith | Stanford University

(P) | CO Batbusters National 18u Smith | Stanford University Gabriela Nevarez (OF) | Firecrackers Select Rico/Brashear | University of Arizona

(OF) | Firecrackers Select Rico/Brashear | University of Arizona Grace Swedarsky (P) | Louisville Lady Sluggers 18U Huecker/Norwood | Virginia Tech

(P) | Louisville Lady Sluggers 18U Huecker/Norwood | Virginia Tech Jayden Kleiner (C) | Indiana Magic Gold 18U Green | University of Michigan

(C) | Indiana Magic Gold 18U Green | University of Michigan Kale’a Tindal (OF) | OC Batbusters Stith 18u | Stanford University

(OF) | OC Batbusters Stith 18u | Stanford University Kali Bogart (CI) | Aces Fastpitch | University of Nebraska

(CI) | Aces Fastpitch | University of Nebraska Katelynn Knight (C) | Athletics Madden/Davis National 18u | University of Missouri

(C) | Athletics Madden/Davis National 18u | University of Missouri Keegan Baker (P) | Oklahoma Athletics Organization | University of Oklahoma

(P) | Oklahoma Athletics Organization | University of Oklahoma Kennedy Bradley (IF) | Texas Glory | University of Florida

(IF) | Texas Glory | University of Florida Kinleigh Russell (C) | Fury Platinum X 18U Higdon | Oklahoma State University

(C) | Fury Platinum X 18U Higdon | Oklahoma State University Lauren Howard (IF) | Team Pennsylvania | University of Virginia

(IF) | Team Pennsylvania | University of Virginia Liliana Escobar (P) | OC Batbusters | University of Florida

(P) | OC Batbusters | University of Florida Lily Duffill (C / CIF) | Indiana Magic Gold | Penn State University

(C / CIF) | Indiana Magic Gold | Penn State University Lucy Thompson (INF) | Colorado Batbusters 18u National Smith | University of Nebraska

(INF) | Colorado Batbusters 18u National Smith | University of Nebraska Macie Dever Boaz (C) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | University of Arkansas

(C) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | University of Arkansas Madalyn Davis (OF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | University of North Carolina

(OF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | University of North Carolina Madi Doty (P) | Texas Glory | University of Texas

(P) | Texas Glory | University of Texas Maggie Krause (P) | Louisville Sluggers | University of Tennessee

(P) | Louisville Sluggers | University of Tennessee McLaine Hudson (IF) | Louisville Lady Sluggers-Huecker/Norwood | Florida State University

(IF) | Louisville Lady Sluggers-Huecker/Norwood | Florida State University Molly Hancock (OF) | Louisville Sluggers Huecker/Norwood | Liberty University

(OF) | Louisville Sluggers Huecker/Norwood | Liberty University Paige Stanfield (IF) | Fury Platinum X | University of Alabama

(IF) | Fury Platinum X | University of Alabama Peyton Valentine (IF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18U | Auburn University

(IF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18U | Auburn University Peyton May (P) | Corona Angels | Oklahoma State University

(P) | Corona Angels | Oklahoma State University Presley Kilgore (C) | Texas Glory 18u | Texas A&M University

(C) | Texas Glory 18u | Texas A&M University Reagan Rohrlich (OF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18U | Texas A&M University

(OF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18U | Texas A&M University Ryleigh Perks (IF) | Starz Gold Bunn 18u | Virginia Tech

(IF) | Starz Gold Bunn 18u | Virginia Tech Shelby Southard (IF) | Ai Bandits Breer 18u | University of Nebraska

(IF) | Ai Bandits Breer 18u | University of Nebraska Taylor Hampton (IF) | Impact Gold Jackson 18u | Texas A&M University

Alliance All-Star Game Alumni

The American and National teams will be coached by members of the Alliance All-Star Game Alumni. Last season, Florida star Taylor Shumaker and UCLA’s Softball America Player of the Year, Jordan Woolery, coached the two teams.

Florida outfielder Taylor Shumaker coaching the National Alliance All-Star team in 2025 (Photo courtesy of Alliance Fastpitch)

There has been an incredible list of All-Stars throughout the short history of Alliance, dating back to 2021. Freshmen standouts Bri Alejandre (UCLA), Kai Minor (Oklahoma) and Hannah Wells (Texas) were a part of the contest last year. Two-time WCWS Most Outstanding Player Teagan Kavan was once an Alliance All-Star in addition to All-Americans and Players of the Year, NiJaree Canady, Bri Ellis, Jocelyn Erickson, Shumaker, Woolery and countless others. Tune in on July 19 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ to see who might be next.

