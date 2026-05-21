Gretta Melsted named Minnesota head coach

Minnesota announced the hire of Gretta Melsted as its next head coach on Thursday. Melsted, a 2024 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, had spent the past 20 years at Augustana University, building that program into a prominent DII power.

Melsted and Augustana won the DII National Championship in 2019. She dominated the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, winning eight regular-season conference titles, six NSIC tournament titles, 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, and four appearances in the DII National Championships. She finished her Viking career with an overall record of 813-313.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the head softball coach at the University of Minnesota,” Melsted, a Minnesota native said via the school’s press release. “This is a program with tremendous tradition, passionate alumni and a proud history of competing at the highest level. I would like to thank President Rebecca Cunningham, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, sport administrator Joi Thomas and the search committee for trusting me with this opportunity. As someone who grew up in Minnesota, I know how special this place is, and I cannot wait to get to work with our student-athletes and build on the legacy of Gopher softball.”

Minnesota hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2023. Augustana will look to return the Gophers to the postseason after their successful stretch during the 2010s.