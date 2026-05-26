How Each of the 8 Women's College World Series Teams can Win the National Title

The topic of the 2026 season was that the race for the Women’s College World Series title was wide open. The eight teams are now set to start the battle on Thursday. How can each WCWS team take home the national championship?

Alabama: Jocelyn Briski remains the best arm in the field

Alabama does most of the little things right. The offense, outside of Brooke Wells, has been really hot, and chances are the All-American will find her way too. Salen Hawkins and Jena Young have been a highlight-reel pairing up the middle. The Tide needs Jocelyn Briski to be the star she has been all season. The recipe for success will be the SEC Player of the Year delivering a strong outing against the record-setting UCLA offense and being able to come in relief for Vic Moten at any time.

Arkansas: The offense stays explosive

The Razorbacks have the pitching depth between Robyn Herron, Payton Burnham, and Saylor Timmerman, along with an extraordinary defense, to keep them in any game. The difference-maker in Arkansas winning it all is if the offense continues to put up huge numbers. The Hogs have scored eight or more runs in all five of their NCAA Tournament games. Tianna Bell’s big bat needs to keep driving in runs. Ella McDowell, Dakota Kennedy, and Karlie Davison need to continue showing the power they have displayed all season against the top-tier pitching in Oklahoma City if they want to make their first trip a special one.

Mississippi State: The offense generates five runs a game

Before Mississippi State’s weekend in Norman, the Bulldogs had scored six or more runs in a game only twice since the start of April. Can they continue their hot streak? With their pitching staff of Alyssa Faircloth, Peja Goold, and new postseason star Delainey Everett, three runs is usually enough. In this case, if Mississippi State can manufacture four or five runs in its side of the bracket against Tennessee, Texas, and Texas Tech, the pitching and defense can do their job to finish games. The Bulldogs need to be strong with runners in scoring position and find a homer or two to reach that baseline.

Nebraska: Jordy Frahm repeats her 2023 WCWS performance

In 2023, Frahm was incredible in the circle for Oklahoma. She was absolute nails with runners in scoring position. The Nebraska star has maintained her status as one of the best arms in the game, but the addition of Alexis Jensen has positioned Frahm to be the best closer in the country, leading the nation with 12 saves. Frahm will also need to be a star at the plate, though that has been the case all year.

Tennessee: Find the long ball

Sophia Knight probably will not hit a home run in every game the rest of the season, but who knows at this rate? Nevertheless, Tennessee hitting a few home runs and trusting its pitching is the path to its first national championship. The trio of Karlyn Pickens, Sage Mardjetko, and Erin Nuwer can overcome an error here or there, but they cannot win without run support. The Lady Vols finding a power surge from Emma Clarke, Ella Dodge, Alannah, Gabby Leach, and the rest of the lineup would help them raise the trophy.

Texas: Teagan Kavan is great again at Devon Park

The Teagan Kavan who pitched in the final game of the Austin Super Regional was a much better version than the one who threw in the first two games. Several times this season, we have seen Kavan be good while laboring through a three- or four-run outing. Then there is the Kavan we saw on Sunday and in the SEC Tournament final, where she gets better and better as the game goes on, nearly looking untouchable. If that version of Kavan shows up throughout the Women’s College World Series, there is a good chance she is once again the Most Outstanding Player and the Longhorns take home another title.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders get vintage NiJaree Canady

NiJaree Canady has made the final four of the Women’s College World Series every year of her career. The senior superstar has the best roster around her that she has ever had, but at the same time, she is not pitching at peak performance. Canady has given up the most home runs of her career despite throwing less often this season. Nevertheless, it is now or never to go win that title. Does she have it in her to find her best self one last time at the collegiate level to pair with a red-hot offense? Only time will tell.

UCLA: Taylor Tinsley throws her heart out

The Bruins are going to score runs. Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery have been the best offensive duo the sport has ever seen. The rest of the lineup has been nearly as good. UCLA needs Taylor Tinsley to use the last bit of gas she has left to push the Bruins past the finish line. Tinsley’s talent is far better than what her stat line shows this season. She does not need to be perfect, but if she can throw the way she did against South Carolina and UCF, the Bruins will have a chance as long as they remain in the winner’s bracket.