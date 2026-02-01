How Liga Mexicana de Softbol Is Building a Thriving Pro Softball Community

What began as a trip to support Great Britain’s Alana Snow quickly turned into an inside look at the momentum behind Liga Mexicana de Softbol. In Monterrey, packed stadiums, global stars, and community investment revealed a pro softball model already flourishing.

Walking down an unfamiliar street in search of Paseo Santa Lucia, with no history, no landmarks, and no sense of belonging, I felt two emotions at once: fear and freedom. The tension between the two is where transformation lives. Fear asks where we fit. Freedom invites us to discover who we can become.

The same holds true in softball. The sport grows most when it steps beyond what is familiar, into new countries, new communities, and new ways of thinking about what professional opportunity can look like. Progress doesn’t happen by staying within comfortable systems. It happens when the game is willing to evolve, adapt, and meet people where they already gather.

Softball has taken me across countries, cultures, and communities. On the field, the language is universal. Off the field, it’s the experiences that leave the deepest imprint: espresso poured from a shipping container café, late-night tacos breaking down innings, strangers who quickly feel like family.

And in Mexico, that intersection of sport and culture is fueling something special.

Entrance to Walmart Park

Monterrey: A City Built for Sports and Now for Pro Softball

In Monterrey, baseball culture runs deep. It’s a city that understands fandom, community pride, and the power of building experiences around sport. That foundation is now powering a women’s softball team.



At the center of it is one of Mexico’s most historic sports organizations: Sultanes de Monterrey, a brand founded in 1939 (originally Carta Blanca) with generations of built-in loyalty. The Sultanes logo reflects the surrounding mountains, highlighted by the iconic Cerro de la Silla, a landmark that frames Monterrey’s skyline and symbolizes the city’s identity.



Instead of treating softball as a side project, Liga Mexicana de Softbol(LMS) embedded it directly into an already thriving sports ecosystem with:

Shared facilities

Professional marketing

Established fan engagement

Instant credibility

Across the country, this same strategy is driving LMS growth, with eight franchises partnering with baseball clubs to create sustainable professional environments.

Rather than building from scratch, Mexico plugged softball into what already worked.

Walking Into Walmart Park and Why It Felt Big

Entering Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey (Walmart Park) felt like stepping into a Major League ballpark. The stadium holds 21,830 — the largest in Mexico — and on opening weekend, pro softball was drawing numbers that mirror the Women’s College World Series: Opening weekend high (1/23/26): 10,223

Friday night (1/30/26) crowd: 5,290

No scattered seats. No polite applause. Full sections came alive with music, chants, dancing, and celebration, capped by a two-hour postgame concert that turned the night into a festival. One cheer, “Pónchala!” for a strikeout, paired with the dance cam, became an experience of its own.



This is pro softball as an event.



And even as Sultanes opened the season 1–5, the fans kept showing up. Because this isn’t about one star player, one coach, or one season. It’s a fanbase embedded in the community, there to enjoy the experience together. That’s the lesson many pro leagues are still chasing.

International Star Power

Another driver of the league’s rise is its intentional blend of talent. International professionals have elevated the level of play across all eight teams, with a few recognizable stars below:

Rachel Garcia, Marta Gasparotto, Giulia Longhi, Jordan Johnson (Bravas)

Janae Jefferson, Jazmyn Jackson, Carley Hoover (Diablos)

Erika Piancastelli, Lisa Hop, Suzanna Brookshire, Stormy Kotzelnick (El Aguila)

Baylee Klingler, Sam Show, Payton Gotshall, Suka Van Gurp (Sultanes)

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, Sona Halajain (Naranjeros)

Cori McMillian, Eva Voortman, Natalie Wideman, Janet Leung (Charros)

Ciarra Bryan, Aliyah Binford, Sarah Willis (Algodoneras)

McKenzie Clark, Chloe Malau’ulu, Alyssa García, Wakako Chikamoto (Las Olmecas)

At the same time, Mexican players are gaining real professional opportunities and exposure.

Family Atmosphere

Upon arriving in Monterrey, I was greeted by my host, C.P. Didya Rindani Toledo Sandoval, whose warmth and generosity defined my stay. A former manager of the Sultanes, Didya is most proud of the club’s place in history for setting the Guinness World Record for the largest crowd ever at a softball game, drawing 13,408 fans. Through her, I also met her daughter Mia, an aspiring pitcher at UALN Tigres, along with Daniel Alejandro Avila Guajardo from Academia Mayos, two young athletes eager to learn and grow in a region where pitching coaches are in short supply.

Mia and Daniel after a 30-minute pitching talk with Russ Snow (Alana Snow’s father)



Moments like that remind you why travel through sport feels so powerful. It’s never just about the game. It’s about the people who welcome you into their world, the relationships that form, and the impact the sport can have far beyond the field.

Pro softball doesn’t need fixing. In places bold enough to build it right, it’s already thriving.

