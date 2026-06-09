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How to Watch AUSL Opening Day

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon29 minutes agoBradyVernon

AUSL Opening Day is here. The six teams: Chicago Bandits, Carolina Blaze, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Utah Talons, and Texas Volts are set to start the second season of the AUSL on Tuesday. Softball America wants to make sure you’re ready.

AUSL Team Previews

Chicago Bandits
Carolina Blaze
Portland Cascade
Oklahoma City Spark
Utah Talons
Texas Volts

AUSL Opening Day Schedule

Cascade @ Blaze | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network
Volts @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Bandits @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | ESPN2

AUSL Opening Week Schedule

Wed, Jun 10 (ET)

Volts @ Spark | 6:00 PM ET | MLB.TV
Cascade @ Blaze | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Bandits @ Talons | 10:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Thu, Jun 11 (ET)

Cascade @ Blaze | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network
Volts @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | MLB.TV
Bandits @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Sat, Jun 13 (ET)

Volts @ Blaze | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN
Spark @ Bandits | 2:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Cascade @ Talons | 4:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Sun, Jun 14 (ET)

Spark @ Bandits | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Cascade @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Mon, Jun 15 (ET)

Volts @ Blaze | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Cascade @ Talons | 9:30 PM ET | ESPN2

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