How to Watch AUSL Opening Day
AUSL Opening Day is here. The six teams: Chicago Bandits, Carolina Blaze, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Utah Talons, and Texas Volts are set to start the second season of the AUSL on Tuesday. Softball America wants to make sure you’re ready.
AUSL Team Previews
Chicago Bandits
Carolina Blaze
Portland Cascade
Oklahoma City Spark
Utah Talons
Texas Volts
AUSL Opening Day Schedule
Cascade @ Blaze | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network
Volts @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Bandits @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | ESPN2
AUSL Opening Week Schedule
Wed, Jun 10 (ET)
Volts @ Spark | 6:00 PM ET | MLB.TV
Cascade @ Blaze | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Bandits @ Talons | 10:00 PM ET | ESPNU
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Thu, Jun 11 (ET)
Cascade @ Blaze | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network
Volts @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | MLB.TV
Bandits @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | ESPNU
Sat, Jun 13 (ET)
Volts @ Blaze | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN
Spark @ Bandits | 2:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Cascade @ Talons | 4:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network
Sun, Jun 14 (ET)
Spark @ Bandits | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Cascade @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV
Mon, Jun 15 (ET)
Volts @ Blaze | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2
Cascade @ Talons | 9:30 PM ET | ESPN2