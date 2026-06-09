How to Watch AUSL Opening Day

AUSL Opening Day is here. The six teams: Chicago Bandits, Carolina Blaze, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Utah Talons, and Texas Volts are set to start the second season of the AUSL on Tuesday. Softball America wants to make sure you’re ready.

AUSL Team Previews

Chicago Bandits

Carolina Blaze

Portland Cascade

Oklahoma City Spark

Utah Talons

Texas Volts

AUSL Opening Day Schedule

Cascade @ Blaze | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Volts @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Bandits @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | ESPN2

AUSL Opening Week Schedule

Wed, Jun 10 (ET)

Volts @ Spark | 6:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Cascade @ Blaze | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Bandits @ Talons | 10:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Thu, Jun 11 (ET)

Cascade @ Blaze | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Volts @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Bandits @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Sat, Jun 13 (ET)

Volts @ Blaze | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN

Spark @ Bandits | 2:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Cascade @ Talons | 4:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Sun, Jun 14 (ET)

Spark @ Bandits | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Cascade @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Mon, Jun 15 (ET)

Volts @ Blaze | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Cascade @ Talons | 9:30 PM ET | ESPN2