Illinois hires Ohio's Jenna Hall as next head coach

Jenna Hall is returning to Champaign. Illinois announced the hire of the former Fighting Illini All-American and member of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame as the third head coach in program history.

“I want to thank (Director of Athletics) Josh Whitman, (Chief Sports Officer) Sara Burton, and the University of Illinois for trusting in me to lead this softball program,” Hall said via a school press release. “Illinois has meant the world to me since I stepped foot on campus as a freshman. To be able to return to the place that started it all is a dream come true. I have always been extremely proud to be an Illini, and I can’t wait to wear the orange and blue once again.”

Hall returns to her alma mater after a successful stint as the head coach at Ohio. Hall became the first coach to lead the Bobcats to 30-plus wins in four straight seasons. The two-time MAC Coach of the Year had an overall record of 138-86 (.616). She’s seen development on both sides from MAC Pitcher of the Year Skipp Miller to countless top bats, such as Colleen Bare.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fighting Illini Hall of Famer Jenna Hall back to Illinois as the new head coach of our softball program,” Whitman said via school press release. “Not only is Jenna among the great players in our program’s history, but she has established herself as one of the country’s up-and-coming head coaches. With assistant coaching experience in the Big Ten and the ACC, and now success as a head coach in the Mid-American Conference, Jenna is well prepared to lead the program at her alma mater. I am excited to see the impact Jenna will have on our student-athletes and the bright future of Fighting Illini Softball. Please join me in welcoming Jenna and her family back to the Orange & Blue.”

After she finished her career as the school record holder for best career (.357) and single-season (.481) batting average, slugging percentage (.580), on-base percentage (.486), home runs (33), RBI (142), total bases (361), and walks (148), Hall started as a student assistant during the 2007 season. From there, she served as an assistant at Ohio, Ohio State and Pitt prior to taking the Ohio head coaching gig.

Hall will look to return Illinois to the postseason for the first time since 2022.