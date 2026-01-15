John Bargfeldt to Join Arizona State for 2026 Season

John Bargfeldt is joining Arizona State’s coaching staff less than a month before the season begins.

Bargfeldt was recently selected to the USA Softball Women’s National Team coaching pool and brings extensive Power Four experience to Tempe. He previously served as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, where he helped develop pitchers Carrie Eberle and Kelly Maxwell into All-Americans.

Before his time in Stillwater, Bargfeldt was the head coach at Tulsa from 2005–2019, leading the Golden Hurricane to eight conference championships and establishing the program as a consistent postseason contender.

He will replace Jeremy Manley, who is no longer with the program.