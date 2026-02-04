Karlyn Pickens signs NIL partnership with AUSL
In an effort to bridge the gap between college and professional softball audiences, the AUSL (Athletes Unlimited Softball League) announced on Wednesday, February 4, that it has signed its first NIL partnership with Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens.
Pickens, a senior who is projected to be a high pick in the AUSL College Draft this spring, has nearly 250,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok. Pickens also has NIL deals with New Balance and Rawlings.
A consensus first-team All-American in 2024 and 2025 and the two-time defending SEC Pitcher of the Year, Pickens recorded the fastest pitch in NCAA history last season at 79.4 MPH.
The AUSL – which is expected to announce additional NIL deals with collegiate softball stars in the coming weeks – begins its second season with Opening Day on Tuesday, June 9, just days after the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series.
