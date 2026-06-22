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Louisville All-American outfielder Madison Pickens enters transfer portal

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PM
Brady Vernon@BradyVernon
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Photo courtesy of Rachel Klotz / Louisville Athletics

The transfer portal got a massive late addition on Monday. Softball America All-American Madison Pickens entered the portal after two seasons at Louisville.

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Pickens saw her numbers explode this past season. She led Louisville, the 15th-ranked scoring offense in 2026, in batting average (.457), home runs (11) and RBI (74), while also hitting 19 doubles and four triples. Pickens, a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, has primarily been a corner outfielder but can also catch.

Pickens immediately becomes one of the best portal players despite entering on the last day of the portal being open to undergraduate players – graduate transfers and players whose head coach has left can still enter – expect her to quickly find a home.

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