Megan Grant hits 38th home run, sets new NCAA single-season record

Megan Grant will end her career, leaving her name in the NCAA record book. The Bruin bomber hit her 38th home run of the season on Saturday against Nebraska, breaking the previous mark set by Arizona’s Laura Espinoza in 1995.

UCLA also currently holds the record for most home runs as a team (182) in a single season.

Oklahoma’s Kendall Wells, who currently has 36 home runs, has a chance to pass Espinoza’s 37-homer season as well.

Wells, Grant, and Grant’s teammate, Jordan Woolery all have 30-plus home runs, which has only been done 17 times prior to this season.