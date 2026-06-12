Michigan catcher Lilly Vallimont commits to Duke

After four years at Michigan, graduate transfer Lilly Vallimont has announced her commitment to Duke.

Vallimont missed her freshman season due to injury, but has started 170-plus games since then for the Wolverines primarily behind the plate. She is a career .252 hitter but is coming off her best campaign to date. In 2026, Vallimont had career highs in batting average (.280), triples (2), home runs (11) and RBI (41).

Duke has plenty to replace from its offense that hit 117 home runs this past season, including starting catcher Kairi Rodriguez, who is a graduate transfer herself. Vallimont can project similar production to Rodriguez this upcoming season, joining the lineup alongside Jess Oakland and Layla Lamar.