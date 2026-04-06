Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 10

Belmont takes over the top spot in our Mid-Major Power Rankings after Nevada’s series win over GCU. As a reminder, our Mid-Major softball power rankings are more about what regional hosts wouldn’t want to face them. Maya Johnson has already taken down two projected SEC hosts and nearly another, has the makings of being the Pitcher of the Year. Although Southeastern Louisiana’s recent run has brought it back toward the top as well.

* = Indicates conference series

1. Belmont (27-9, 14-3 MVC)

Belmont takes over the top spot here, which has been in my consideration for a few weeks. Yes, the Bruins have vastly different results when Maya Johnson doesn’t pitch, but there are zero teams signing up to face the lefty. They continue to cruise through the Missouri Valley, and the wins over Georgia and Mississippi State remain the most impressive by a Mid-Major.

Game(s) this week: at Valparaiso*

2. Southeastern Louisiana (33-9, 15-0 Southland)

The Lions are churning through the Southland after sweeping McNeese without much resistance. Hallie Burns appeared in all three games, throwing 8.2 scoreless innings. Catcher Cydnee Schneider drove in runs in every game. Southeastern Louisiana does take on a solid Southern Miss team in a midweek game before hosting a hot Lamar team that has won 13 straight.

Games this week: at Southern Miss, vs. Lamar*

3. Omaha (24-7, 6-0 Summit League)

The weather gave Omaha the weekend off after postponing its series against North Dakota. The added rest might be needed as the Mavericks head north to face a solid St. Thomas team.

Games this week: at St. Thomas*

4. Nevada (26-13, 8-4 Mountain West)

The Wolfpack stood tall when it mattered most against the Lopes. A handful of times this season, Nevada’s defense has made costly miscues, but between Ballie Clark’s toss home on Friday or Madison Clark’s diving stop to close out Saturday, the defense shined in the biggest moments. Ainsley Berlingeri was nails all weekend long, throwing six scoreless innings across the three games. The Wolfpack have to stay tough with a doubleheader at San Diego State on Wednesday and host New Mexico for a pair this weekend.

Games this week: at San Diego State*, vs. New Mexico

5. GCU (37-4, 10-2 Mountain West)

The Lopes are a good team and will certainly be in the mix for the NCAA Tournament with or without the Mountain West automatic bid. However, Grand Canyon hasn’t passed its biggest tests this season against Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Nevada, unlike teams that are better than them; they don’t have that quality win right now.

Games this week: @ Fresno State*, vs. Boise State*

6. Cal State Fullerton (24-11, 13-2 Big West)

It was a much cleaner weekend for Fullerton, sweeping CSUN by a combined score of 32-2. The Titans host UCLA in a midweek game, which will be their first Power Four opponent since February. Will they be that scrappy team we saw early in the season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Games this week: vs. UCLA, vs UC Riverside*

7. Marshall (28-10, 10-2 Sun Belt)

The Herd continues to roll after sweeping App State this past weekend and currently holds a two-game lead on everyone in the Sun Belt. Marshall takes on a Pitt team that is playing better before heading to Coastal Carolina.

Games this week: vs. Pitt, at Coastal Carolina*

8. Jax State (29-11, 13-2 CUSA)

Jax State had to go to a rubber match with a solid New Mexico State, but ultimately prevailed. What’s been the most impressive part of this run through Conference USA is that the Gamecocks have really only played the top half of the conference, as three of their four remaining series are against the bottom three teams in the standings.

Games this week: at Georgia Tech, at Kennesaw State*

9. Boston U (29-11, 8-1 Patriot League)

It was sorta business as usual for Boston, sweeping Bucknell in three run-rules without yielding a run the entire weekend. It likley won’t be that easy going this upcoming week. The Terriers have a doubleheader against Providence, which goes into the week leading the Big East, and travel to Colgate, which sits a game behind Boston in the Patriot League standings.

Games this week: vs. Providence, at Colgate*

10. USF (29-12, 11-4 American)

The Bulls won another conference series against UTSA. Anne Long put together another impressive weekend, throwing two complete games against the Roadrunners, allowing one earned run in each win. USF heads to Gainesville for a midweek game against Florida in what could be a regional preview before returning home to host a stifling, but talented FAU team.

Games this week: at Florida, vs. FAU*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings