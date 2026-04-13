Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 11

Our Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings don’t see a ton of movement in the top half of the Top 25 as the top teams won a majority of their series. However, plenty of motion in the back, including the inclusion of Liberty and Eastern Kentucky after big results in Conference USA and ASUN.

* = Indicates conference series

1. Belmont (40-9, 17-3 MVC)

Belmont keeps growing its lead in the Missouri Valley with another sweep and extending its winning streak to seven. The Bruins continue to get decent innings from Ellie Giles, taking on that secondary role behind Maya Johnson.

Game(s) this week: at Lipscomb, vs. Illinois State*

2. Southeastern Louisiana (37-9, 18-0 Southland)

The Lions now hold the longest winning streak in Division I softball after squeaking past Southern Miss and making quick work of Lamar in a sweep, ending their winning streak. Southeastern is pushing to potentially have the resume have a two-seed in a regional if they continue their winning streak.

Games this week: at SFA*, vs. Nicholls*

3. Omaha (26-8, 8-1 Summit League)

Omaha couldn’t quite close out the sweep of St. Thomas, which got to Maddia Groff in the series finale. Nevertheless, the Mavericks still sit atop the Summit League standings despite their first blemish. They return home to host South Dakota State, which just knocked off Georgia Tech and Iowa.

Games this week: vs. South Dakota State*

4. Marshall (32-10, 13-2 Sun Belt)

Marshall run-ruled Pitt in a midweek before sweeping Coastal Carolina. The Herd have won nine straight and are 23-2 since Feb. 27. They’ll try to extend their winning ways with a midweek against Ohio and a series against a solid South Alabama squad looking to boost their at-large bid resume.

Games this week: at Ohio, vs. South Alabama*

5. Nevada (29-14, 11-5 Mountain West)

Nevada’s week would’ve looked better without the home, extra-inning loss to New Mexico, but ultimately it happens. The Wolfpack swept the doubleheader at San Diego State despite falling behind early.

Games this week: vs. Pacific, @ Colorado State*

6. GCU (41-4, 14-2 Mountain West)

The Lopes should run away with the regular-season Mountain West crown, barring a strange series loss and Nevada sweeping the rest of the way. That’s not the concern. Grand Canyon has to find that quality result against a Power Four team, which it can do by hosting Arizona State in a midweek game before heading to San Diego State.

Games this week: vs. Arizona State, @ San Diego State*

7. Cal State Fullerton (27-12, 16-2 Big West)

Fullerton was so close to knocking off UCLA in a slugfest before the Bruins rallied for a seventh-inning comeback. That loss is actually important, as the Titans’ RPI has started to fall to the point where an at-large bid might be out of the question. However, Fullerton has been in a league of its own thus far in the Big West.

Games this week: @ San Diego, vs. Cal State Bakersfield*

8. Jax State (32-12, 16-2 CUSA)

It would’ve been nice to see Jax State play better against Georgia Tech, given other Mid-Major’s suceess against the Yellow Jackets. The Gamecocks bounced back to sweep Kennesaw State with a pair of run-rules.

Games this week: at Missouri State*

9. Boston U (33-11, 11-1 Patriot League)

What appeared to be a tougher week for the Terriers turned into four wins. Boston had to string runs together to beat Providence before sweeping Colgate by a combined 28-6 score. The Terriers could essentially lock down the regular season title by beating Army this weekend.

Games this week: @ Harvard, vs. Army*

10. USF (32-13, 14-4 American)

USF didn’t move up despite sweeping FAU, since the series could’ve gone either way, with all three games decided by a run. The Bulls’ pitching continues to impress, holding Florida to four runs as well in a midweek matchup. Anne Long threw 218 pitches in USF’s 14-inning win over the Owls as well.

Games this week: at ECU*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings