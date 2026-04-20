Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 12

Upsets entered the mid-major space as well. Both Belmont and Southeastern Louisiana had to battle through to win their series. Meanwhile, Texas State makes a jump after knocking off Texas Tech. Long Beach State and North Alabama re-enter the mid-major softball rankings, while UNC Greensboro makes the Top 25.

* = indicates conference series

1. Belmont (33-10, 19-4 MVC)

Belmont dropped a Maya Johnson start, but the lefty deserves a mulligan. Nevertheless, the Bruins won the series and found a way to get past Lipscomb in a midweek game. However, the Bruins were in four one-run games and will need to play better when they head to UNI this week.

Games this week: at UNI*

2. Southeastern Louisiana (37-9, 18-0 Southland)

The Lions finally dropped a game in the Southland, ending their winning streak. However, as with Belmont, playing two series in one week can lead to a loss. Southeastern bounced back and has already clinched the regular-season conference title.

Games this week: vs. Alcorn State, vs. UIW*

3. Omaha (29-8, 11-1 Summit League)

The Mavericks made quick work of South Dakota State, which came into the series on a hot streak. Omaha outscored the Jackrabbits 19-6 over the weekend. The Mavericks have another date with Nebraska this week before playing North Dakota.

Games this week: vs. Nebraska, at North Dakota*

4. Marshall (34-12, 15-3 Sun Belt)

Marshall did lose a game to a good-hitting Ohio team but responded with a series win over a solid South Alabama team. The Herd has a decently tough road trip ahead, with stops at Eastern Kentucky and Louisiana this week.

Games this week: at EKU, at Louisiana*

5. Texas State (31-17, 11-7)

This is a good time to reiterate that this power ranking is based on mid-major teams that can wreak havoc in a regional. Texas State could easily be an at-large team at either the Texas Tech or Texas A&M regional—two teams the Bobcats have now beaten after shutting out Texas Tech. Madison Azua has been very successful against Texas, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M. The Bobcats will try to knock off Baylor this week.

Games this week: vs. Baylor, vs. Coastal Carolina*

6. Nevada (33-14, 14-5 Mountain West)

The Wolfpack scored 36 runs this past weekend against Colorado State. Madison Clark set the single-season hit record. Nevada will need to keep sweeping to have a chance at the Mountain West regular-season crown.

Games this week: at Northern Colorado, vs. Fresno State

7. GCU (43-6, 16-3 Mountain West)

The Lopes officially missed out on their top-tier non-conference opportunities after being shut down by Kenzie Brown and Arizona State. While GCU came right back to win the series at San Diego State with a pair of run-rule wins, being run-ruled themselves to close the weekend was a bit of a sour note.

Games this week: vs. UNLV*

8. Cal State Fullerton (27-12, 16-2 Big West)

Fullerton’s offense stayed hot, scoring 42 runs in four games this week. They’ll need to keep it going in the week ahead. The Titans visit WAC leader Cal Baptist before hosting a Long Beach State team that is finding its stride.

Games this week: at Cal Baptist, vs. Long Beach State*

9. Jax State (35-12, 19-2 CUSA)

Another sweep for the Gamecocks, which included a 25-2 win over Missouri State. Makalyn Kyser had three homers and 12 RBIs this past weekend. Jax State now has a four-game lead with six to play over both WKU and Liberty, with the head-to-head advantage against both.

Games this week: at Alabama State, at Chattanooga, vs. Middle Tennessee*

10. Boston U (36-13, 13-2 Patriot League)

Boston U had an interesting week, dropping a midweek game to Providence and the series opener to Army. However, they took the series and appear primed for another Patriot League title. Kasey Ricard has proven herself enough against Power Four teams to remain in the Top 10.

Games this week: vs. Rhode Island, vs. Holy Cross*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings