Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 13
Wichita State’s win streak was extended to 12 as the Shockers rose to the top of the American standings. Cal State Fullerton, Jax State and Omaha clinched regular-season Mid-Major softball conference titles in the Big West, Conference USA and the Summit League.
* = indicates conference series
1. Belmont (35-11, 21-5 MVC)
Belmont’s offense stepped up, scoring 21 runs against UNI despite dropping the non-Maya Johnson start over the weekend.
Games this week: at Indiana State*, vs. Saint Louis
2. Southeastern Louisiana (44-12, 24-3 Southland)
The Lions dropped a game to UIW but will open bracket play in the Southland Conference Softball Championships this weekend as they look to secure the automatic bid.
3. Omaha (31-9, 13-1 Summit League)
Omaha dropped its game to Nebraska, which is likely a regional preview if the Mavericks make the NCAA Tournament. They have another bout against Creighton before finishing against South Dakota.
Games this week: at Creighton, at South Dakota*
4. Texas State (34-18, 14-7 Sun Belt)
The Bobcats couldn’t complete the comeback against Baylor, but swept Coastal Carolina. Texas State goes to App State to finish the regular season.
Games this week: at App State*
5. Nevada (36-15, 16-6 Mountain West)
Nevada couldn’t close out the sweep of Fresno State, which probably closes the door on winning the Mountain West regular-season title again.
Games this week: at UNLV*
6. GCU (45-7, 18-4 Mountain West)
The Lopes should lock up the Mountain West regular-season title in their first season in the conference as they travel to Colorado State.
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Games this week: at Colorado State*
7. Cal State Fullerton (35-12, 22-2 Big West)
A strong week for the Titans, shutting down a solid Cal Baptist offense before their own bats were ignited against Long Beach State to secure the Big West. Fullerton closes out with UC Santa Barbara.
Games this week: at UC Santa Barbara*
8. Wichita State (32-15, 18-6 American)
The Shockers’ offense rolled past North Texas. Wichita State heads to Lawrence to face Kansas in a game that matters for each team’s at-large hopes before finishing the season against Memphis.
Games this week: @ Kansas, vs. Memphis*
9. Marshall (36-12, 16-5 Sun Belt)
The Herd dropped their first conference series against Louisiana but still have a shot at the Sun Belt regular-season title, currently tied with ULM.
Games this week: vs. JMU*
10. Jax State (39-13, 21-3 CUSA)
The Gamecocks close the season against Sam Houston, but have built a resume to contend for an at-large bid.
Games this week: @ Sam Houston*
The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings
- Boston U (40-13)
- ULM (34-19)
- Saint Mary’s (36-12)
- WKU (36-10)
- USF (37-15)
- Stetson (31-19)
- Southern Miss (33-20)
- Miami (35-15)
- ECU (29-23)
- FAU (31-18)
- UNC Greensboro (37-16)
- Central Arkansas (31-18-1)
- North Alabama (32-14)
- Cal Baptist (38-15)
- Providence (26-15)