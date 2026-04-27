Skip to main content
Join Now

Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 13

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon53 minutes agoBradyVernon

Wichita State’s win streak was extended to 12 as the Shockers rose to the top of the American standings. Cal State Fullerton, Jax State and Omaha clinched regular-season Mid-Major softball conference titles in the Big West, Conference USA and the Summit League.

* = indicates conference series

1. Belmont (35-11, 21-5 MVC)

Belmont’s offense stepped up, scoring 21 runs against UNI despite dropping the non-Maya Johnson start over the weekend.

Games this week: at Indiana State*, vs. Saint Louis

2. Southeastern Louisiana (44-12, 24-3 Southland)

The Lions dropped a game to UIW but will open bracket play in the Southland Conference Softball Championships this weekend as they look to secure the automatic bid.

3. Omaha (31-9, 13-1 Summit League)

Omaha dropped its game to Nebraska, which is likely a regional preview if the Mavericks make the NCAA Tournament. They have another bout against Creighton before finishing against South Dakota.

Games this week: at Creighton, at South Dakota*

4. Texas State (34-18, 14-7 Sun Belt)

The Bobcats couldn’t complete the comeback against Baylor, but swept Coastal Carolina. Texas State goes to App State to finish the regular season.

Games this week: at App State*

5. Nevada (36-15, 16-6 Mountain West)

Nevada couldn’t close out the sweep of Fresno State, which probably closes the door on winning the Mountain West regular-season title again.

Games this week: at UNLV*

6. GCU (45-7, 18-4 Mountain West)

The Lopes should lock up the Mountain West regular-season title in their first season in the conference as they travel to Colorado State.

Games this week: at Colorado State*

7. Cal State Fullerton (35-12, 22-2 Big West)

A strong week for the Titans, shutting down a solid Cal Baptist offense before their own bats were ignited against Long Beach State to secure the Big West. Fullerton closes out with UC Santa Barbara.

Games this week: at UC Santa Barbara*

8. Wichita State (32-15, 18-6 American)

The Shockers’ offense rolled past North Texas. Wichita State heads to Lawrence to face Kansas in a game that matters for each team’s at-large hopes before finishing the season against Memphis.

Games this week: @ Kansas, vs. Memphis*

9. Marshall (36-12, 16-5 Sun Belt)

The Herd dropped their first conference series against Louisiana but still have a shot at the Sun Belt regular-season title, currently tied with ULM.

Games this week: vs. JMU*

10. Jax State (39-13, 21-3 CUSA)

The Gamecocks close the season against Sam Houston, but have built a resume to contend for an at-large bid.

Games this week: @ Sam Houston*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings

  1. Boston U (40-13)
  2. ULM (34-19)
  3. Saint Mary’s (36-12)
  4. WKU (36-10)
  5. USF (37-15)
  6. Stetson (31-19)
  7. Southern Miss (33-20)
  8. Miami (35-15)
  9. ECU (29-23)
  10. FAU (31-18)
  11. UNC Greensboro (37-16)
  12. Central Arkansas (31-18-1)
  13. North Alabama (32-14)
  14. Cal Baptist (38-15)
  15. Providence (26-15)

You may also like