Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 13

Wichita State’s win streak was extended to 12 as the Shockers rose to the top of the American standings. Cal State Fullerton, Jax State and Omaha clinched regular-season Mid-Major softball conference titles in the Big West, Conference USA and the Summit League.

* = indicates conference series

1. Belmont (35-11, 21-5 MVC)

Belmont’s offense stepped up, scoring 21 runs against UNI despite dropping the non-Maya Johnson start over the weekend.

Games this week: at Indiana State*, vs. Saint Louis

2. Southeastern Louisiana (44-12, 24-3 Southland)

The Lions dropped a game to UIW but will open bracket play in the Southland Conference Softball Championships this weekend as they look to secure the automatic bid.

3. Omaha (31-9, 13-1 Summit League)

Omaha dropped its game to Nebraska, which is likely a regional preview if the Mavericks make the NCAA Tournament. They have another bout against Creighton before finishing against South Dakota.

Games this week: at Creighton, at South Dakota*

4. Texas State (34-18, 14-7 Sun Belt)

The Bobcats couldn’t complete the comeback against Baylor, but swept Coastal Carolina. Texas State goes to App State to finish the regular season.

Games this week: at App State*

5. Nevada (36-15, 16-6 Mountain West)

Nevada couldn’t close out the sweep of Fresno State, which probably closes the door on winning the Mountain West regular-season title again.

Games this week: at UNLV*

6. GCU (45-7, 18-4 Mountain West)

The Lopes should lock up the Mountain West regular-season title in their first season in the conference as they travel to Colorado State.

Games this week: at Colorado State*

7. Cal State Fullerton (35-12, 22-2 Big West)

A strong week for the Titans, shutting down a solid Cal Baptist offense before their own bats were ignited against Long Beach State to secure the Big West. Fullerton closes out with UC Santa Barbara.

Games this week: at UC Santa Barbara*

8. Wichita State (32-15, 18-6 American)

The Shockers’ offense rolled past North Texas. Wichita State heads to Lawrence to face Kansas in a game that matters for each team’s at-large hopes before finishing the season against Memphis.

Games this week: @ Kansas, vs. Memphis*

9. Marshall (36-12, 16-5 Sun Belt)

The Herd dropped their first conference series against Louisiana but still have a shot at the Sun Belt regular-season title, currently tied with ULM.

Games this week: vs. JMU*

10. Jax State (39-13, 21-3 CUSA)

The Gamecocks close the season against Sam Houston, but have built a resume to contend for an at-large bid.

Games this week: @ Sam Houston*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings