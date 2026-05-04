Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 14

Regular-season titles were clinched, and now teams will battle for automatic bids in their conference tournaments. Which Mid-Major teams are playing their best heading into the crucial week?

* = indicates conference series

1. Belmont (37-11, 21-5 MVC)

The weather knocked out the Bruins’ final conference games, but they still secured the top seed in the Missouri Valley Tournament. We’ll see if Maya Johnson can lead them to another NCAA Tournament appearance.

2. Texas State (36-19, 16-8 Sun Belt)

The Bobcat offense was the star against App State, scoring 31 runs over the weekend. Texas State has dropped seven games since March 25, but six of those have been by a run and the other one was by two runs. They’re playing well and have shown to win in different ways.

3. Omaha (31-9, 13-1 Summit League)

The Mavericks picked up their first Quad Four loss, but nonetheless won another conference series. They’ll need to secure the automatic bid to feel confident in making the NCAA Tournament.

4. GCU (48-7, 21-4 Mountain West)

The Lopes are what the Lopes are. They don’t have that marquee win, but the pitching staff can be a lot to plan for, and the offense is scrappy.

5. Cal State Fullerton (37-13, 24-3 Big West)

The Titans have dominated the Big West, but the lack of wins in those close losses to top-tier Power Four teams has left them in a spot where they need the automatic bid again, as they did last season.

6. Wichita State (35-16, 21-6 American)

The Shockers had a rough go against Kansas in a midweek game, but responded well by sweeping North Texas. Wichita State is in a tough spot for an at-large, but their two-seed in the American Conference Tournament puts them in the semifinals already.

7. USF (40-15, 21-6 American)

Since dropping the series to ECU, USF has won eight straight and appears back on track. The Bulls should be in a good spot for the NCAA Tournament regardless of the results in the American Conference Tournament.

8. Jax State (42-13, 24-3 CUSA)

The Gamecocks swept through another Conference USA series. Jax State has a very solid resume, even if they don’t get the automatic bid.

9. Southeastern Louisiana (46-14, 24-3 Southland)

The Lions saw an early exit from the Southland Tournament after a pair of extra-inning losses to Lamar. Southeastern Louisiana has a quality resume for an at-large bid, but will await its fate on Selection Sunday.

10. ULM (37-19, 19-5)

The Warhawks did what they narrowly missed last season, winning the regular season Sun Belt title. Now, they need to add to that NCAA Tournament resume as they hope to find a spot in the Field of 64.

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