Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 4

The Mid-Major softball power rankings return as we’ve settled into more information around the country. These power rankings are a bit different from a Top 25 poll, as this set is more focused on which teams could give a regional host the most trouble come February. As we head into the fourth week of the 2026 season, here are our Top 25 Mid-Major Power Rankings:

1. Grand Canyon (16-0)

The Lopes are coming off their best weekend yet, winning each game decisively, especially against the likes of North Florida and UC Santa Barbara. They are figuring out life without Savannah Kirk, who’ll miss this season. Freshmen Raegan Holtorf and Addison Shifflett have been a huge part of it. Plus, GCU’s four primary pitchers, Taryn Batterton, Oakley Vickers, Natalie Fritz, and Maggie Place, all have ERAs under 1.50.

Game(s) to watch this week: Minnesota, Wisconsin

2. Omaha (12-1)

The Mavericks dropped their first game of the season on Sunday, but the difference was a two-run home run. At the end of the day, Omaha has Maddia Groff, who will keep them in nearly all games. Alexis Wiggins and Grace Hornbuckle have been more serviceable. Omaha’s power numbers are in a good spot with Taylor Sedlacek and Katherine Johnson leading the way.

Game(s) to watch this week: Arkansas, Charlotte, Boise State, Kansas

3. Belmont (8-5)

Maya Johnson did it again, blanking Mississippi State, another ranked SEC school. Teams aren’t going to sign up to host her and the Bruins. However, she can’t pitch every game, and that’s my main concern with the Bruins to this point: they aren’t as powerful as Omaha’s lineup, nor have the pitching depth the Mavs do.

Game(s) to watch this week: Ohio

4. Southeastern Louisiana (13-3)

Southeastern Louisiana is a pain to play against. They’ve knocked off Oregon already and head to Austin, San Marcos and Norman this week. We’ll learn a lot about the Lady Lions this week and how their brand of softball plays against some of the best teams in the country.

Game(s) to watch this week: Texas, Texas State (x3), Oklahoma

5. Cal State Fullerton (6-9)

Outside of Nebraska, Fullerton might have had the toughest schedule to this point. They gave many teams a battle this weekend at the Mary Nutter. The Titans beat Oregon, had Oklahoma down to its last out, put pressure on Texas Tech the whole game and lost a pitcher’s duel to Auburn. Their speed tends to really make other teams game plan for it and they stay aggressive in big moments.

Game(s) to watch this week: LMU, Cal, Oregon State

6. Texas State (9-6)

The Bobcats’ offense can be inconsistent at times, but Madison Azua and Emma Strood, who is one of the best second arms for a Mid-Major softball team, can be a real problem for teams to deal with. When the bats tend to do enough to support Azua, good things happen.

Game(s) to watch this week: Southeastern Louisiana (x3)

7. Florida Atlantic (12-5)

It feels odd having the Owls this low, but they aren’t playing their best softball. It might’ve been a bit of a Clearwater hangover dropping a midweek to FGCU. They need to get Jaden Martinez back on track as Autumn Courtney’s partner in crime.

Game(s) to watch this week: UCF, Coastal Carolina (x2)

8. North Florida (14-5)

It was a tough week for the Ospreys. They are still very talented, but the games against Florida and GCU weren’t uber-competitive this week, and they also dropped a game to San Diego. They’re lacking home run power right now, with only six blasts this season; that’s an area holding the offense back a bit.

9. Charlotte (12-4)

It was an up-and-down week for Charlotte, beating Clemson and Boston U but dropping two close games against Marshall. The pitching obviously didn’t have a standout weekend, allowing seven or more runs in four games. Nevertheless, teams around the country are struggling in the circle and facing Jenna Lord, Teagan Ritchie and Jaylah Jarrell right now doesn’t sound fun. It’s quite a week for the Niners ahead with South Carolina, Arkansas, Omaha, Kansas, and Boise State on the schedule.

Game(s) to watch this week: South Carolina, Arkansas (x2), Omaha, Kansas, Boise State

10. Troy (12-2)

Putting Troy in the top 10 might be a little ambitious; however, freshman Abby Lovell has the goods in the circle, especially after outdueling Maddia Groff this weekend. She has a 0.27 ERA in 26 innings thus far. Troy has plenty of offense to go around. This will be quite the barometer week for the Trojans, facing Auburn and Virginia Tech.

Game(s) to watch this week: Auburn (x2), Virginia Tech

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Louisiana Tech

13. McNeese

14. San Diego State

15. Marshall

16. USF

17. Long Beach State

18. Miami

19. App State

20. SIU

21. LMU

22. Incarnate Word

23. FIU

24. Nevada

25. Cal Baptist