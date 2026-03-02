Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 5

The Mid-Major softball power rankings return as we’ve settled into more information around the country. These power rankings are a bit different from a Top 25 poll, as this set is more focused on which teams could give a regional host the most trouble come May. As we head into the fifth week of the 2026 season, here are our Top 25 Mid-Major Power Rankings:

1. GCU (22-0)

The Lopes notched a pair of Big Ten wins over Minnesota and Wisconsin this week. GCU still hasn’t had the most challenging schedule, but when we continue to see ranked Power Four teams lose to other Mid-Majors, it’s a reminder that winning is hard. The Lopes leave Arizona for the first time, to head to San Diego to face USD, Wisconsin again, Princeton and Notre Dame twice.

Game(s) to watch this week: Wisconsin, Notre Dame (x2)

2. Belmont (13-5)

The Bruins had their first clean weekend, getting good innings from everyone around Maya Johnson as well. It’ll be interesting to see if Belmont throws the All-American against top-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday, with Missouri Valley play opening this weekend against UIC.

Game(s) to watch this week: Tennessee, UIC (x3)

3. Texas State (12-7)

The Bobcats had a pretty impressive series win over Southeastern Louisiana. Emma Strood was actually the star in the circle. She threw 8.2 scoreless innings against the Lions in Texas State’s two wins. We’ll see if the Bobcats can add a marquee win over Texas A&M before the start of Sun Belt play.

Game(s) to watch this week: Texas A&M

4. Omaha (14-4)

Omaha had its worst weekend of the season, dropping both games to Arkansas and its bout against Kansas. However, wins against Charlotte and Boise State were solid. The Mavs played much better in the second game against the Razorbacks, getting good innings from Grace Hornbuckle. They’re still in a good place and play their first games of the season in their home state with a pair against Nebraska this week.

Game(s) to watch this week: Nebraska (x2)

5. Cal State Fullerton (11-9)

The Titans had their first undefeated week, winning all five games against BYU, Cal, Oregon State, Seattle and LMU while hosting the Judi Garman. While Ava Arce has had a slow start to the season, Colby McClinton continues to lead the way for Fullerton.

Game(s) to watch this week: Cal Poly (x3)

6. SLU (14-9)

This was always going to be a tough week for Southeastern Louisiana, taking trips to Austin, San Marcos and Norman, but also losing games to UTSA and Sam Houston made for a rough stretch. The Lions had three one-run losses; if the ball had gone the other way, we could be talking about a different vibe on the trip. They can easily bounce back with UT Arlington and the Southland Conference opener at East Texas A&M on the horizon.

Game(s) to watch this week: UT Arlington, East Texas A&M (x3)

7. FAU (16-6)

The Owls picked up a solid win over Coastal Carolina, but once again had a tough time pitching to a solid Power Four opponent in UCF. FAU needs Autumn Courtney to be a tad better in those contests to be grouped with the teams above them in these rankings.

Game(s) to watch this week: FGCU, Charlotte (x3)

8. Miami (14-4)

The RedHawks had a great weekend, extending their winning streak to nine games after beating Missouri twice, Wichita State and Drake. Presley Hosick has been very, very good taking on the ace role for Miami. She looks more like the arm that stood out at Cal Baptist a few years ago, backed by an offense led by Danitza Hernandez.

Game(s) to watch this week: EKU

9. FIU (17-3)

Admittedly, FIU was probably rated too low in the initial power rankings last week. The Panthers continue to find ways to win. Kally Meredith has been a headache for opposing defenses, with a .531 batting average and 10 stolen bases. Plus, FIU’s four wins over Georgia Tech and Louisville look even better after this past weekend.

Game(s) to watch this week: FGCU, Delaware (x3)

10. McNeese (15-7)

McNeese walked away with a series win, an impressive series win at Baylor, and a decisive victory over Iowa. Nyjah Fontenot and Rylee Cloud have made for an impressive duo at the top of the lineup, each batting over .400 with an OPS over 1.000.

Game(s) to watch this week: Houston, Lamar (x3)

The rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings

11. UNF (19-5)

12. Marshall (13-8)

13. Coastal Carolina (10-8)

14. App State (13-5)

15. Nevada (13-7)

16. USF (17-8)

17. Charlotte (12-10)

18. Cal Baptist (17-4)

19. San Diego State (12-8)

20. LMU (14-5)

21. Louisiana Tech (13-6)

22. UIW (14-7)

23. Troy (12-6)

24. Long Beach State (12-8)

25. WKU (15-3)

Others considered: Boise State, ECU, Jax State, Louisiana, SIU, South Alabama

