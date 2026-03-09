Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 6

The Mid-Major softball power rankings return as we’ve settled into more information around the country. These power rankings are a bit different from a Top 25 poll, as this set is more focused on which teams could give a regional host the most trouble come May. As we head into the sixth week of the 2026 season, here are our Top 25 Mid-Major Power Rankings:

1. GCU (27-0)

The Lopes had to squeak out a handful of wins in San Diego, but nonetheless remained undefeated, adding wins over Wisconsin and Notre Dame. Maggie Place allowed one hit over six innings of relief work.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series @ New Mexico

2. Belmont (15-7)

When Maya Johnson is in the circle, Belmont is going to have a chance, and if you didn’t believe that, then the 1-0 loss to top-ranked Tennessee should change that. Johnson has now allowed one earned run in her 20 innings against SEC foes and collected 36 strikeouts in the process. Oh, and she threw a no-hitter against UIC as the Bruins won their first MVC series.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series vs. Evansville

3. Texas State (15-8)

The Bobcats notched their best win of the season, knocking off Texas A&M. Emma Strood and Madison Azua showed why Texas State is a dangerous postseason team. The offense, which tends to be fueled by former Aggies such as Keely Williams and Harley Vestal, does enough. The Bobcats just have to avoid the nightmare innings that cost them the game against Tarleton State.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series vs. ULM

4. FAU (19-7)

The Owls took the series at Charlotte to open conference play. That isn’t necessarily why they made a jump in the rankings; they are playing to the potential everyone expected of them. Autumn Courtney and Ainsley Lambert were strong in the circle, but freshman Makenna Lee keeps making an impact as well. Kylie Hammonds did Kylie Hammonds things, hitting three home runs and making plays in center field.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series vs. ECU

5. Omaha (14-6)

Maddia Groff kept Omaha in the first game against Nebraska, before the Cornhuskers run-ruled the Mavs in the second game. The offense has to find more rallies to support their ace in these high-level matchups, especially knowing that they might end up in a Lincoln Regional.

Game(s) to watch this week: vs. BYU (x2)

6. Cal State Fullerton (14-9)

It feels like Fullerton is going to start racking up wins in the Big West after its strong non-conference slate. Alexia Lopez, Nataly Lozano and Sarah Perez all hit .500 this past weekend.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series @ Hawaii

7. Southeastern Louisiana (18-9)

Southeastern Louisiana bounced back in a big way after its long road trip, outscoring UT Arlington and East Texas A&M 39-5 over four games. Maria Detillier hit three home runs to open Southland play.

Game(s) to watch this week: @ Southern Miss, vs. Lamar

8. Miami (18-4)

The RedHawks are up to 13 straight wins ahead of their MAC Opener after taking care of business after IU Indy, EKU and NKU.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series vs. Western Michigan

9. McNeese (19-7)

McNeese picked up another Power Four win against Houston before sweeping Lamar. The offense scored 36 runs this week. Brookelyn Taylor pitched 10 scoreless frames in the series sweep.

Game(s) to watch this week: @ LA Tech, Series @ Northwestern State

10. UNF (24-5)

The schedule has been light for UNF, but the Ospreys are up to 11 straight wins, potentially 12, before starting ASUN play at Stetson this upcoming weekend. Bella Cimino and Hannah Davila have put together more power, and they’ll need that trend to continue.

Game(s) to watch this week: Series @ Stetson

The rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings

Nevada – 16-9 Marshall – 17-8 App State – 17-5 USF – 20-8 Coastal Carolina – 12-12 FIU – 19-5 Troy – 15-7 Charlotte – 13-12 San Diego State – 14-10 LMU – 18-7 WKU – 18-3 UIW – 17-8 ECU – 17-9 Jax State – 16-8 UCA – 17-8

Others considered: Boston, Louisiana, New Mexico State, North Alabama, SIU, St. Thomas

More from Softball America:

Week 6 Top 25 Rankings

Softball America Stock Report: Auburn, LeGette Vega, up, Devils down

Softball America March 2026 Position Rankings