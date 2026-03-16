Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 7

The Mid-Major softball power rankings are a bit different from a Top 25 poll, as this set is more focused on which teams could give a regional host the most trouble come May. A handful of our top teams suffered upsets in series play, forcing shifts in our Top 25 Mid-Major Power Rankings:

1. GCU (30-0, 3-0 Mountain West)

The Lopes handled New Mexico to clinch their first Mountain West series, but they host Oklahoma State on Tuesday for their toughest game to date.

Game(s) to watch this week: vs. Oklahoma State, series vs. San Jose State

2. Belmont (18-7, 5-1 MVC)

Business as usual for the Bruins, sweeping Evansville. Maya Johnson racked up 35 more strikeouts. Belmont doesn’t play another non-conference game until April 15, but it will just keep trying to pick up conference wins.

Game(s) to watch this week: series @ Bradley

3. Texas State (18-9, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Texas State came out on top of a really good weekend-long battle with ULM until pulling away late in the rubber match. After leaning on Emma Strood lately, it was Madizon Azua, who pitched 15 of the 22 innings this past weekend, stepping up for the Bobcats.

Game(s) to watch this week: @ Houston, series @ Louisiana

4. Omaha (17-7)

Omaha split a pair of games with BYU, run-ruling the Cougars once behind a Maddia Groff no-hitter, but the ace also got roughed up in the Mavericks 9-8 loss to Omaha. Similar to Belmont, it’s a live-by-the-sword, die-by-the-sword situation. Omaha opens Summit League play against North Dakota State, which played quite well in a series against Cal Baptist this past weekend.

Game(s) to watch this week: series vs. North Dakota State

5. Cal State Fullerton (16-10, 5-1 Big West)

Fullerton survived an essential three-game marathon to fit in the series at Hawaii due to the weather. Despite the circumstances, they still managed to win the final two games on Sunday.

Game(s) to watch this week: series vs. UC San Diego

6. Southeastern Louisiana (22-9, 6-0 Southland)

Southeastern remains the team to beat in the Southland after disposing of HCU quite easily and seeing McNeese drop its series after Northwestern State. The Lions have won five straight via run-rule.

Game(s) to watch this week: series vs. Northwestern State

7. Miami (20-5, 2-1 MAC)

The RedHawks responded to dropping the series opener to Western Michigan with much better starts to win the series.

Game(s) to watch this week: series @ Akron

8. Nevada (18-10, 2-1 Mountain West)

Nevada’s offense came back in a huge way to claim the series over Boise State. Hannah Di Genova and Lexi O’Gorman each had huge games at the plate.

Game(s) to watch this week: series @ Utah State

9. USF (23-8, 6-0 American)

The Bulls are firmly in the driver’s seat in the American right now after sweeping Charlotte. USF allowed five runs over the weekend, backed by strong efforts from Carley Ernst, Anne Long and Hannah Marien.

Game(s) to watch this week: @ FGCU, series @ Tulsa

10. ECU (19-10, 4-2)

The Pirates have come out firing in the first two weeks of conference play, knocking off Wichita State and FAU in back-to-back weekends. Even with Sydney Rainford not at her best, Julia Apostolakos and Taylor Apple picked her up with two great outings.

Game(s) to watch this week: series @ Memphis

11. FAU (20-9)

12. Marshall (19-9)

13. McNeese (20-9)

14. Coastal Carolina (14-14)

15. App State (20-7)

16. FIU (22-5)

17. San Diego State (17-11)

18. Boston U (18-10)

19. Jax State (20-8)

20. South Alabama (19-11)

21. North Alabama (19-6)

22. Stetson (18-11)

23. LMU (21-9)

24. WKU (19-6)

25. Troy (16-10)