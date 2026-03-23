Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 8

The Mid-Major softball power rankings have a major shake-up after this past week, as we saw a handful of notable teams that did well in the non-conference slate now fall in multiple conference series. While GCU remains at the top despite its first loss of the season, Marshall and Jax State enter the top 10 for the first time this season.

* = Indicates conference series

1. GCU (33-1, 6-0 Mountain West)

The Lopes did lose to Oklahoma State despite taking an early lead against the Cowgirls. Nevertheless, they’ll have another chance for a major win with a trip to Tucson this week. Trinity Martin appears to be heating up after hitting four homers against San Jose State.

Game(s) this week: @ Arizona, @ Utah State*

2. Belmont (21-7, 8-1 MVC)

The Bruins earned another sweep, Maya Johnson struck out 25 more batters, just your typical Belmont softball weekend. This is a big week ahead for Belmont, which has a doubleheader against Murray State on Tuesday before traveling to SIU, in a series that could determine the regular-season crown in the Missouri Valley.

Games this week: vs. Murray State*, @ SIU*

3. Omaha (20-7, 3-0 Summit League)

Omaha swept its first Summit League series against North Dakota State. The Mavs limited Maddia Groff’s usage with the ace only throwing 6.2 innings, and leaning on the rest of the staff. They have another fun in-state non-conference battle with Creighton, a Big East contender.

Games this week: vs. Creighton, vs. Kansas City*

4. Cal State Fullerton (19-10, 8-1 Big West)

It was business as usual for the Titans, sweeping UC San Diego. The series opener was a tight one, but Fullerton held off a seven-inning rally attempt.

Games this week: @ UC Davis*

5. Southeastern Louisiana (26-9, 9-0 Southland)

The Lions played a pair of tight games in the sweep against Northwestern State, one of which needed a walk-off home run from Maria Detillier. Southeastern has a good in-state matchup this week against ULM, coming off a series win over South Alabama.

Games this week: @ ULM, @ Texas A&M-CC*

6. Nevada (21-11, 4-2 Mountain West)

Nevada’s offense was very good despite dropping a game to Utah State in Logan. The Wolfpack scored 29 runs in the series versus the Aggies. Hannah DiGenova hit a pair of homers and drove in seven runs in the rubber match on Sunday.

Games this week: at Utah Valley, vs. San Jose State*

7. Texas State (20-12, 3-3 Sun Belt)

It was a disastrous week for the Bobcats. After beating Houston, Texas State was run-ruled by Lamar and dropped the series at Louisiana. The Bobcats struggled to hit Sage Hoover, who threw two gems for the Ragin’ Cajuns. It doesn’t get much easier this week for the pitching staff hosting Texas and Marshall.

Games this week: vs. Texas, vs. Marshall*

8. ECU (22-11, 6-3 American)

The Pirates bounced back to take the series at Memphis after dropping the series opener. Trinity Nichols had a pair of 3-RBI games. ECU has a chance at another Power Four win when it hosts Stanford on Wednesday.

Games this week: vs. Stanford, vs. UAB*

9. Marshall (22-9, 5-1 Sun Belt)

The Herd has thundering power once again, with Sydni Burko and Bella Gerlach leading the charge. However, the pitching staff’s improvement, specifically Jules King and Paige Maynard, is the reason Marshall is leading the Sun Belt. It’s a big week for the Herd with Miami and Texas State on the schedule.

Games this week: vs. Miami, @ Texas State*

10. Jax State (23-9, 8-1 Conference USA)

After sweeping Louisiana Tech, Jax State has now won series against the other three preseason favorites in Conference USA. The pitching duo of Makenna Moore and Jaliyah Holmes has been lights out in conference play. The Gamecocks don’t have that marquee Power Four win as others on this list do, but they do travel to Tuscaloosa before heading to Miami for a series with FIU.

Games this week: @ Alabama, @ FIU*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings