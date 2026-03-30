Mid-Major Power Rankings: Week 9

Here’s a polished version of your Mid-Major softball power rankings with grammar, clarity, and readability improved while keeping the original voice and stats intact:

The Mid-Major softball power rankings saw little movement at the top, as the best teams continue to win. Marshall made the biggest statement this week, taking the series from Texas State. There were plenty of shifts throughout the Top 25 as the American, Conference USA, and Sun Belt continue to beat up on one another.

* = Indicates conference series

1. GCU (36-2, 9-0 Mountain West)

The Lopes couldn’t pull off a win against Arizona this past week, leaving a Top 25 victory still out of reach. Nevertheless, they took care of business against Utah State. GCU hosts Nevada this week in its biggest Mountain West test yet.

Game(s) this week: vs. Nevada*

2. Belmont (24-9, 11-3 MVC)

Belmont went 3-2 this week, splitting with Murray State and taking the series at SIU—likely its biggest roadblock to a Missouri Valley regular-season title. Maya Johnson was superb again, and the Bruin bat came up big in the seventh inning of the rubber match on Sunday. Belmont hosts Drake this week, who sits at the bottom of the conference standings.

Games this week: vs. Drake*

3. Omaha (24-7, 6-0 Summit League)

Omaha scraped past Creighton before cruising past Kansas City this weekend. The Mavs head to North Dakota this week for another Summit League test.

Games this week: at North Dakota*

4. Southeastern Louisiana (26-9, 9-0 Southland)

The Lions are on a 16-game winning streak following quality wins over ULM and UIW. Their seven-game road trip—where six of the team’s nine losses came—was likely too much. Now, Southeastern heads to McNeese with a chance to stamp its authority atop the Southland.

Games this week: at McNeese*

5. Cal State Fullerton (21-11, 10-2 Big West)

Fullerton drops a spot after losing the series finale to UC Davis despite holding a three-run lead in the seventh inning. The Titans travel to CSUN this upcoming weekend.

Games this week: @ CSUN*

6. Marshall (22-9, 5-1 Sun Belt)

The Herd had a huge week, beating Miami in a midweek game and then winning the series at Texas State to solidify its Sun Belt lead. Jules King and Maddie Veal deserve credit for their efforts in the circle, each winning a pair of 2-1 games against the Bobcats.

Games this week: vs. App State*

7. Jax State (26-10, 11-1 Conference USA)

Jax State stayed close with Alabama until the Tide broke things open late. The Gamecocks didn’t let that deter them, sweeping a solid FIU team. Emma Elrod has been hot, riding a 12-game hitting streak in the leadoff spot.

Games this week: vs. Alabama State, vs. New Mexico State*

8. Nevada (24-12, 6-3 Mountain West)

It’d be nice to see Nevada pick up a sweep, as GCU has already swept the same two teams Nevada faced over the past two weeks. That could all change if the Wolfpack can win the series in Phoenix this week.

Games this week: at GCU*

9. Boston U (26-11, 5-1 Patriot League)

The Terriers finally had their winning streak snapped in the series finale against Lehigh, but they move up in the rankings because they’re playing like the team we expected. Kasey Ricard has found her groove, aided by Haley Ganino stepping up in the second arm role.

Games this week: vs. Bucknell*

10. USF (27-11, 9-3 American)

USF bounced back after dropping its series to Tulsa, taking two of three against a hot Wichita State team—and could’ve easily swept. Anne Long was excellent, throwing a complete game on Saturday and 3.2 scoreless innings to close out the rubber match.

Games this week: at UTSA*

The Rest of the Top 25 Mid-Major Softball Power Rankings