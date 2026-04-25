Mississippi State ace Peja Goold given AUSL Golden Ticket
Goold is Golden. Mississippi State ace Peja Goold received the 17th and final AUSL Golden Ticket of the 2026 draft class. Goold has stepped up her game in her final collegiate season since joining the Bulldogs and working with pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney.
Goold has been a great addition in Starkville, leading the Bulldogs with an ERA around 2 and a WHIP under 1. She joined the program after three years at Chattanooga, where she won the SoCon Pitcher of the Year award twice. We’ll be seeing more of her wicked curveball in the big leagues.
2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients
- Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma
- Reese Atwood, Texas
- Kenzie Brown, Arizona State
- NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech
- Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida
- Jocelyn Erickson, Florida
- Megan Grant, UCLA
- Peja Goold, Mississippi State
- Leighann Goode, Texas
- Amari Harper, Oregon
- Maya Johnson, Belmont
- Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas
- Taryn Kern, Stanford
- Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
- Sydney Stewart, Arizona
- Taylor Tinsley, UCLA
- Jordan Woolery, UCLA
Watch where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.