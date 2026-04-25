Mississippi State ace Peja Goold given AUSL Golden Ticket

Goold is Golden. Mississippi State ace Peja Goold received the 17th and final AUSL Golden Ticket of the 2026 draft class. Goold has stepped up her game in her final collegiate season since joining the Bulldogs and working with pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney.

Goold has been a great addition in Starkville, leading the Bulldogs with an ERA around 2 and a WHIP under 1. She joined the program after three years at Chattanooga, where she won the SoCon Pitcher of the Year award twice. We’ll be seeing more of her wicked curveball in the big leagues.

2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients

Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

Reese Atwood, Texas

Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

Kenleigh Cahalan, Florida

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

Megan Grant, UCLA

Peja Goold, Mississippi State

Leighann Goode, Texas

Amari Harper, Oregon

Maya Johnson, Belmont

Dakota Kennedy, Arkansas

Taryn Kern, Stanford

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Sydney Stewart, Arizona

Taylor Tinsley, UCLA

Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Watch where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.