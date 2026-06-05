NiJaree Canady's softball legacy far from finished

For better or for worse, NiJaree Canady’s name will forever be tied to Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott. The three are undoubtedly among the best to have ever spun a softball, but none could quite reach that elusive Women’s College World Series championship.

“You always want to win one more, and you want to win the championship, and you want to see the career of NiJa Canady end with a championship,” Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco said. “I think that when I look at this century, the last 26 seasons, you’ve got the greatness of Monica Abbott, Cat Osterman, and now NiJaree Canady.”

Canady summed it up best after her collegiate career ended following Texas Tech’s loss to Texas in the Women’s College World Series finals.

“I don’t think someone’s whole career is defined by a National Championship, of course. I don’t think that’s the goal. I don’t think not winning that game diminishes everything else,” Canady said.

The point is that Canady’s softball legacy is far from over in a multitude of ways.

Osterman and Abbott went on to great professional and international careers. That transition should be there for Canady, who should report to the Texas Volts of the AUSL soon and potentially star in the 2028 Olympics in a return to Oklahoma City.

Canady came onto the scene as a freshman in 2024. It didn’t take long to realize how special a talent she is. For a long time, it was a badge of honor if you homered off Canady because she was simply that untouchable for close to three years. Her senior year wasn’t her best, and she admitted that, but there shouldn’t be revisionist history about how good she was throughout her career.

The four-time Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team honoree made the most of her record 21 appearances in Oklahoma City. Truthfully, she carried three teams with lackluster offenses to the national semifinals and the championship series, and came close to winning the whole thing in 2025. While Texas Tech assembled a star-studded lineup this past season, it ultimately still wasn’t enough. The wins and losses didn’t define her; it went much deeper than that.

In the way Odicci Alexander was a light for her, she wanted to do that for others.

“It meant everything to see someone like me pitch in the World Series and do it successfully, and just seeing how she grew the game for people who looked like us, it meant a lot, Canady said. “Honestly, that’s what I’m trying to do too. I’ve had so many parents reach out to me, and honestly people at away games, and just say how much their daughter started softball and started pitching because of people like us. So it means a lot.”

People wanted to play with her. A major reason Taryn Kern, an All-American, decided to transfer to Stanford was to play with Canady. Stanford hadn’t had an undergraduate transfer in 20-plus years, but that was the draw Canady had. And while she never played in it, it’s easy to connect the dots that Canady had a hand in Stanford receiving the funds to renovate its new stadium in Palo Alto. Jackie Lis wanted a shot at a national title playing alongside one of her best friends, despite not necessarily having a guaranteed starting spot.

“NiJa is somebody, even though I’m the same age as her, I’m a month younger than her, I admire the way NiJa plays softball,” Lis said. “So just to get to finish my career watching her and playing with her is just something I couldn’t have dreamed of.”

Teagan Kavan was a thorn in Canady’s side during her career. Kavan and Texas ended Canady’s season three straight times. It was easy to see how one star admired the other.

“I have nothing but respect for her and how she’s changed two programs and how she just changed the whole sport as a whole,” Kavan said. “There’s so many girls that look up to her and that dream to be in her position because of her.

“Just the light that she exudes, the passion for the game, and the faith that she shares too. Yeah, it’s really cool to get to share the field with her and to be on the field with someone who has had that much impact on the game. It’s not going to stop here. It’s going to keep going.”

Canady’s final mark on collegiate softball is still unknown. It might be a decade-plus before we see how much of an effect she had on the game. The entire wave of softball players who grew up using Canady. Little softball players who saw the first softball star to transcend the NIL landscape for women on the diamond and show others that softball has the ability to create wealth for a family that other sports have previously done.

“I think NiJa has become the face of softball. Not just college softball, but softball,” Glasco said. “That’s how big an impact. And you have to travel with her and see the little kids coming from five states away, like kids coming from Ohio or — you know, it’s weird places, like they’re from all over. They love NiJa Canady. And not just girls, little boys. Little boys. It’s amazing to me how many 9-, 10-, 11-year-old boys come and want to see NiJa and want NiJa’s autograph.

“It’s not just because she’s a great softball player, it’s because she has an amazing heart, an amazing concern for others that you see every time she does an interview and every time she does a public appearance or when she’s signing autographs.

“Her legacy is enormous, and there’s greatness all around her. In the classroom, she’s straight As. She’s never late for anything. She’s always early. She’s always organized, and she’ll never turn down an opportunity to make a public appearance, to do something in the community for someone. She just — how she accomplishes and finds time to do all the things that she’s done is amazing to watch.”

She’ll never admit it, but Canady carried a weight that no individual had carried in the sport as a collegiate athlete. Every sports fan who paid any attention knew who she was. It wasn’t easy in the social media era. She never wavered from who she was and always handled it with grace; that’s a big reason why so many look up to her now and will for the rest of their lives.