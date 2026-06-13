North Carolina adds former Rutgers shortstop Riley Hwang

Megan Smith Lyon seems to have another plug-and-play transfer for North Carolina. Former Rutgers shortstop Riley Hwang announced she’ll join the Tar Heels in 2027 and beyond.

Hwang, a rising junior, started 76 games her first two seasons at Rutgers, primarily at shortstop. She made a big jump offensively from her freshman season. She batted .346 with 11 doubles and eight home runs while driving in 36 runs. Hwang will fit in with an explosive offense that returns Emily LeGette and Sanaa Thompson. Hwang can also solidify the shortstop position, which North Carolina struggled to do last season.