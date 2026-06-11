Ohio State adds OVC Pitcher of the Year Avery Arwood

Ohio State is coming off a disappointing season after turning heads in 2025. The Buckeyes are always going to hit under head coach Kirin Kumar, but 2026 was about struggles in the circle. Ohio State is trying to fix that with the addition of SIUE transfer Avery Arwood.

We got a good one!!

OVC Pitcher of the Year and 2x OVC First Teamer

Welcome to Buckeye Nation @avery_arwood#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/tetToktPB0 — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) June 11, 2026

Arwood earned Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year honors behind a 14-7 record and 3.23 ERA, over 134.1 innings of work. She was also named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2025. She has a career 180-104 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Arwood now joins Jenna Molk, who led the Ohio State pitching staff despite being an early enrollee. Molk pitched a team-high 151 innings with a 3.34 and now the Buckeyes hope Arwood can support her in the circle as well.